Russia lost 1,190 military personnel in a day
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the russian rederation lost 1,190 military personnel, as a result of which the total combat losses of the terrorist country since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 519,750 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Details
Combat losses of Russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 10.06.24:
- Personnel: 519750 (+1190).
- Tanks: 7879 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15144 (+13).
- Artillery systems: 13644 (+51).
- MLRS: 1098 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 837 (+1).
- Planes: 358 (+1).
- Helicopters: 326.
-Operational-tactical UAV level: 11010 (+28).
- Cruise missiles: 2278 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 18618 (+56).
- Special equipment: 2267 (+14).
