In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation is aggravated, the Russians are trying to break through the Defense – General Staff

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 24902 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133455 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138824 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229175 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168492 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162131 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146931 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214820 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112822 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201583 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52127 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 60925 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 35441 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102656 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88037 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229175 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214820 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215305 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88037 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102656 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156514 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155373 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159227 views
In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation is aggravated, the Russians are trying to break through the Defense – General Staff

In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation is aggravated, the Russians are trying to break through the Defense – General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22854 views

In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation is escalating as the Russians try to break through: Ukrainian troops repelled 27 attacks, while fighting continues in several areas.

As of 22.00 on Saturday, 76 military clashes occurred at the front. The Russian invaders launched 44 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 52 Kabs, used 481 kamikaze drones. The Russians carried out more than 2,800 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons. This was announced by the General Staff in the evening report, Reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, four enemy attacks have been repelled in the areas of Liptsy, Glubokoe and Volchansk in the Kharkiv Direction.

In the Kupyansky Direction, eight attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Peschanoe, Andreevka, Grekovka and Makeyevka. The situation is tense - the battle continues near Nevsky Prospekt.

In the Limansky direction, the enemy tried seven times to advance in the directions of the settlements of Nevsky, Terny, Ivanovka, Torskoye and Dubrava. Six attacks were repulsed, and the battle continues in the area of Ivanovka.

In the Kramatorsk Direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attempts to oust our soldiers in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Ivanovsky and Andreevka. At the same time, the situation near Ivanovsky remains tense – the battle continues.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our group repelled 27 attacks of the invaders. Twenty Russian assault attempts in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novopokrovsky, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka were repulsed. Seven more enemy attacks continue. The situation is escalating. In particular, the invaders continue to try to break through from Ocheretino to Yevgenyevka and Novoaleksandrovka. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Units of our aviation and missile forces and artillery today inflicted damage on 21 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, a control point, four air defense systems, an electronic warfare station and three radar stations of the invaders.

The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine08.06.24, 02:16 • 27388 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
makiivkaMakiivka
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

