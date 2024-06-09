In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation is aggravated, the Russians are trying to break through the Defense – General Staff

As of 22.00 on Saturday, 76 military clashes occurred at the front. The Russian invaders launched 44 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 52 Kabs, used 481 kamikaze drones. The Russians carried out more than 2,800 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons. This was announced by the General Staff in the evening report, Reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, four enemy attacks have been repelled in the areas of Liptsy, Glubokoe and Volchansk in the Kharkiv Direction.

In the Kupyansky Direction, eight attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Peschanoe, Andreevka, Grekovka and Makeyevka. The situation is tense - the battle continues near Nevsky Prospekt.

In the Limansky direction, the enemy tried seven times to advance in the directions of the settlements of Nevsky, Terny, Ivanovka, Torskoye and Dubrava. Six attacks were repulsed, and the battle continues in the area of Ivanovka.

In the Kramatorsk Direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attempts to oust our soldiers in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Ivanovsky and Andreevka. At the same time, the situation near Ivanovsky remains tense – the battle continues.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our group repelled 27 attacks of the invaders. Twenty Russian assault attempts in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novopokrovsky, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka were repulsed. Seven more enemy attacks continue. The situation is escalating. In particular, the invaders continue to try to break through from Ocheretino to Yevgenyevka and Novoaleksandrovka. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Units of our aviation and missile forces and artillery today inflicted damage on 21 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, a control point, four air defense systems, an electronic warfare station and three radar stations of the invaders.

The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine