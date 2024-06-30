General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces control the situation

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM
General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces control the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30312 views

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where 23 attempted attacks have taken place since the beginning of the day, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the situation.

General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces control the situation

Today, on June 30, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. The situation at the front remains difficult, but controlled. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 13:00 on June 30, reports UNN

The total number of hostile attacks on the frontline has reached 73. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. The situation in the combat zone remains difficult, but is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces

- , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

No significant changes in the Kharkiv sector . The enemy is using aircraft and bombarded with UAVs the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia (from the direction of Shebekino, Belgorod region, Russia), and Guryev Kozachok in the north of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, there were four enemy attacks, one of which is still ongoing in the vicinity of Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, combat engagements took place in the area of Makiivka and Torske. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupation forces have attempted to advance in this sector four times.

Fighting continues in the area of Spirne and Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector. The number of enemy assaults here has increased to six.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants are attacking in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka. The total number of attacks since the beginning of the day is five.

The Russian aggressor is active in the Toretsk sector, namely in the vicinity of Toretsk, Pivnichne and Pivdenne. In total, the enemy tried to push our defenders back 5 times. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy has been most active since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovske sector . Russian troops have tried to attack here 23 times, and fighting continues in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha and Sokol.

Kurakhove direction. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to improve their position 15 times. Currently, the enemy is not conducting any assault operations.

In the Vremivsk sector, fighting continues in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Makarivka. Three more attacks have been repelled since the beginning of the day.

Three combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector today.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy is not conducting active offensive actions. He launched a missile strike and bombarded the positions of our troops with precision-guided missiles.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff added.

russia lost 1140 servicemen per day
30.06.24, 07:08

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
