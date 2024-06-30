General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces control the situation
The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where 23 attempted attacks have taken place since the beginning of the day, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the situation.
Today, on June 30, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. The situation at the front remains difficult, but controlled. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 13:00 on June 30, reports UNN.
According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:
No significant changes in the Kharkiv sector . The enemy is using aircraft and bombarded with UAVs the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia (from the direction of Shebekino, Belgorod region, Russia), and Guryev Kozachok in the north of Kharkiv region.
In the Kupyansk sector, there were four enemy attacks, one of which is still ongoing in the vicinity of Pishchane.
In the Liman sector, combat engagements took place in the area of Makiivka and Torske. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupation forces have attempted to advance in this sector four times.
Fighting continues in the area of Spirne and Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector. The number of enemy assaults here has increased to six.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants are attacking in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka. The total number of attacks since the beginning of the day is five.
The Russian aggressor is active in the Toretsk sector, namely in the vicinity of Toretsk, Pivnichne and Pivdenne. In total, the enemy tried to push our defenders back 5 times. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
The enemy has been most active since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovske sector . Russian troops have tried to attack here 23 times, and fighting continues in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha and Sokol.
Kurakhove direction. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to improve their position 15 times. Currently, the enemy is not conducting any assault operations.
In the Vremivsk sector, fighting continues in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Makarivka. Three more attacks have been repelled since the beginning of the day.
Three combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector today.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy is not conducting active offensive actions. He launched a missile strike and bombarded the positions of our troops with precision-guided missiles.
In other areas, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff added.
