russia lost 1140 servicemen per day
Kyiv • UNN
On June 30, 2024, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the terrorist country lost 1140 servicemen.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 06/30/24:
- Personnel: 542700 (+1140).
- Tanks: 8080 (+7).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15524 (+19).
- Artillery systems: 14533 (+53).
- RSVP: 1110 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 873 (+2).
- Airplanes: 360.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 11584 (+46).
- Cruise missiles: 2331.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 19643 (+75).
- Special equipment: 2448 (+12).
