The terrorist country lost 1,070 servicemen over the last day
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 06/29/24:
- Personnel: 541560 (+1070).
- Tanks: 8073 (+7).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15505 (+25).
- Artillery systems: 14480 (+57).
- RSVP: 1109.
- Air defense means: 871.
- Airplanes: 360.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 11538 (+29).
- Cruise missiles: 2331 (+2).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 19568 (+54).
- Special equipment: 2436 (+5).
