General Staff: Defense Forces repelled over 160 attacks, hottest in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of January 15, 161 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy actively used aviation, dropping 160 guided aerial bombs, and carried out almost 5,000 kamikaze drone strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

The Pokrovsk direction recorded the highest intensity of fighting - the enemy tried 41 times to dislodge Ukrainian units in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and surrounding settlements. According to preliminary data, 136 occupiers were eliminated and wounded here, and dozens of units of equipment, including special equipment and electronic warfare systems, were destroyed and damaged.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 assaults, in the Lyman direction - 17 attacks, and in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, battles continue near Vovchansk and Starytsia. The situation also remains stable in the Kupyansk, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk directions, where all attempts by the invaders to advance were stopped or isolated clashes are ongoing.

Situation on the southern flank

The situation remains tense in the Huliaipole direction, where soldiers repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and Solodke. The enemy accompanied the assaults with massive air strikes on nearby settlements. In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place, particularly in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Kamianka. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers' attempt to approach the positions of the Defense Forces was unsuccessful.

