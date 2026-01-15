General Staff: Defense Forces repelled over 160 attacks, hottest in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 15, 02:15 PM • 10459 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 18247 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 50174 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 62848 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 35017 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32605 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51605 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41569 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 43201 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 38010 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 43708 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 10191 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 8292 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 20844 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 7738 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 8010 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 43843 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 50174 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 62848 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 58892 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 4238 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 21884 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43718 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77499 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68504 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
The Guardian

General Staff: Defense Forces repelled over 160 attacks, hottest in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Since the beginning of January 15, 161 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy used aviation, dropping 160 guided aerial bombs, and carried out almost 5,000 kamikaze drone strikes.

General Staff: Defense Forces repelled over 160 attacks, hottest in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of January 15, 161 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy actively used aviation, dropping 160 guided aerial bombs, and carried out almost 5,000 kamikaze drone strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The Pokrovsk direction recorded the highest intensity of fighting - the enemy tried 41 times to dislodge Ukrainian units in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and surrounding settlements. According to preliminary data, 136 occupiers were eliminated and wounded here, and dozens of units of equipment, including special equipment and electronic warfare systems, were destroyed and damaged.

General Staff: Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 929 UAVs in a day15.01.26, 07:30 • 4484 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 assaults, in the Lyman direction - 17 attacks, and in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, battles continue near Vovchansk and Starytsia. The situation also remains stable in the Kupyansk, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk directions, where all attempts by the invaders to advance were stopped or isolated clashes are ongoing.

Situation on the southern flank

The situation remains tense in the Huliaipole direction, where soldiers repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and Solodke. The enemy accompanied the assaults with massive air strikes on nearby settlements. In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place, particularly in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Kamianka. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers' attempt to approach the positions of the Defense Forces was unsuccessful. 

General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories13.01.26, 10:22 • 35300 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Stepnohirsk
Gulyaypole
Ukraine