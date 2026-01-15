General Staff: Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 929 UAVs in a day

$43.180.08
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 24187 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 26522 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 27485 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 24200 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 20911 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 18681 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 15794 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 15053 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 13153 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Grammy-nominated John Forte dies at 50January 14, 07:28 PM • 3688 views
Germany urgently deploys troops to Greenland: Europe's response to US ambitionsJanuary 14, 08:44 PM • 3532 views
Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to four servicemenJanuary 14, 08:54 PM • 4312 views
Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in KyivJanuary 14, 09:24 PM • 12644 views
Ministry of Energy warns of phishing email demanding paymentJanuary 14, 10:32 PM • 3950 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 30860 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 41900 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 49329 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 64809 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 75438 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
Iran
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 30323 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 64765 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 56816 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 61194 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 62318 views
General Staff: Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 929 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

On January 14, Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 929 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.01.26 amount to 1,223,090 personnel.

General Staff: Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 929 UAVs in a day

On January 14, Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 929 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.01.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1,223,090 (+1,150) killed
    • tanks ‒  11,557 (+7)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23,904 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒  36,182 (+84)
          • MLRS ‒  1,611 (+8)
            • air defense systems ‒  1,277 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  107,357 (+929)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4,163 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  74,306 (+187)
                            • special equipment ‒  4,042 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky  stated  that the past year was a great test, the Russian aggressor wanted to end the war with a defeat, imposing his terms on us from a position of strength, intended to reach Odesa, but the Ukrainian military thwarted his plans, while the number of their own personnel losses decreased by 13%.

                              1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany11.01.26, 08:05 • 51224 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine