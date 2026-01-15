General Staff: Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 929 UAVs in a day

On January 14, Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 929 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.01.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,223,090 (+1,150) killed

tanks ‒ 11,557 (+7)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,904 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 36,182 (+84)

MLRS ‒ 1,611 (+8)

air defense systems ‒ 1,277 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 434 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 107,357 (+929)

cruise missiles ‒ 4,163 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 74,306 (+187)

special equipment ‒ 4,042 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky stated that the past year was a great test, the Russian aggressor wanted to end the war with a defeat, imposing his terms on us from a position of strength, intended to reach Odesa, but the Ukrainian military thwarted his plans, while the number of their own personnel losses decreased by 13%.

1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany