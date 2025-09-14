$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – Shmyhal
September 13, 11:50 PM
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg
September 14, 12:23 AM
Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILD
September 14, 01:28 AM
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat
September 14, 02:31 AM
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire
04:31 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 13, 07:00 AM
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors
September 12, 05:22 PM
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network
September 12, 03:32 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:30 PM
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?
September 12, 02:26 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Elon Musk
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
September 13, 02:46 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
September 12, 02:01 PM
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
September 11, 02:57 PM
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
September 11, 11:11 AM
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
September 11, 07:32 AM
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Bild
E-6 Mercury

General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the Leningrad region on the night of September 14, 2025. This refinery is one of the largest in the Russian Federation, produces about 80 types of petroleum products, and meets the needs of the Russian armed forces.

General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery

The Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the Leningrad region was damaged in Russia - the enterprise is one of the key ones in the Russian Federation and provides a large part of the fuel needs.

Details

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of September 14, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region.

- reported the General Staff.

It is indicated that explosions and a fire were recorded at the Russian oil refinery. The results of the damage are still being clarified.

Reference

Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia. This facility produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, etc., and is used to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces.  

Recall

Russian invaders do not stop striking at the positions of Ukrainian military and civilians.

The partisan movement "ATESH" set fire to a relay cabinet in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, which disrupted the supply of ammunition for the occupation forces. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in UkraineNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine