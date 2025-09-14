General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery

The Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the Leningrad region was damaged in Russia - the enterprise is one of the key ones in the Russian Federation and provides a large part of the fuel needs.

Details

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of September 14, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region. - reported the General Staff.

It is indicated that explosions and a fire were recorded at the Russian oil refinery. The results of the damage are still being clarified.

Reference

Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia. This facility produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, etc., and is used to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces.

Recall

Russian invaders do not stop striking at the positions of Ukrainian military and civilians.

The partisan movement "ATESH" set fire to a relay cabinet in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, which disrupted the supply of ammunition for the occupation forces.