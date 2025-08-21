General Staff confirmed the damage to Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant and other important objects of the occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant and a number of other important facilities of the Russian aggressor - in particular, the enemy's UAV warehouse and logistics hub in temporarily occupied Donetsk, as well as a hit in the area of the oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel to the occupiers' military units, on the night of August 21, units of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the "Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant" (Rostov region of the Russian Federation). Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, it is one of the largest suppliers of oil products in the south of the Russian Federation. It participates in providing the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The total volume of tanks is more than 210 thousand cubic meters.

Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the enemy's capabilities to use long-range UAVs, struck a UAV warehouse and a logistics hub in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, Donetsk region. Damage and numerous explosions in the area of the object were confirmed - indicated the General Staff.

In addition, a hit was recorded in the area of the fuel and lubricants base of the Russian occupiers in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation - noted the General Staff.

The results of the fire damage, as indicated, are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

