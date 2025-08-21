General Staff confirmed the damage to Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant and other important objects of the occupiers

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
07:38 AM • 9756 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 20589 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 27635 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 55503 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 145219 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 67200 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 118835 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 308284 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 94477 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 87851 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
43%
745mm
Popular news
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 21458 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 43346 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 48712 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 45385 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 28155 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 66348 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 145215 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 118835 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 308275 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 279555 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Crimea
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 40104 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 36587 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 37222 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 65853 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 80501 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hryvnia
Shahed-136

General Staff confirmed the damage to Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant and other important objects of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in the Rostov region. A UAV warehouse, a logistics hub in Donetsk, and an oil depot in the Voronezh region were also hit.

General Staff confirmed the damage to Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant and other important objects of the occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant and a number of other important facilities of the Russian aggressor - in particular, the enemy's UAV warehouse and logistics hub in temporarily occupied Donetsk, as well as a hit in the area of the oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel to the occupiers' military units, on the night of August 21, units of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the "Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant" (Rostov region of the Russian Federation). Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, it is one of the largest suppliers of oil products in the south of the Russian Federation. It participates in providing the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The total volume of tanks is more than 210 thousand cubic meters.

Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the enemy's capabilities to use long-range UAVs, struck a UAV warehouse and a logistics hub in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, Donetsk region. Damage and numerous explosions in the area of the object were confirmed

- indicated the General Staff.

In addition, a hit was recorded in the area of the fuel and lubricants base of the Russian occupiers in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation

- noted the General Staff.

The results of the fire damage, as indicated, are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff reported a special operation in the Dzhankoy area: the occupiers' logistics in Crimea were disrupted21.08.25, 12:26 • 882 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Oil
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle