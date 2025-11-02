General Staff: artillery and personnel of Russian invaders hit in six areas of the front

Over the past day, 143 combat engagements were recorded. In particular, the Defense Forces stopped five offensive actions of the invaders in the Sloviansk direction.

Details

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile and 74 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3745 shellings, including 101 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6295 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Nechaivka, Malynivka, Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Olhivka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy artillery systems.

Situation in separate areas of the front over the past day

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 184 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and towards Kolodiazhne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, three combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, Stavky, and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, Fedorivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Udachne, Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Ternove, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, and in the direction of Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance near the settlement of Novomykolaivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Occupant losses over the past day

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 940 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized four armored combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, 348 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 121 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On November 1, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 348 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.11.25 are approximately 1,143,670 people.

