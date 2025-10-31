Enemy present in northern districts of Kupyansk - Trehubov

In Kupyansk, enemy combat activity continues in the northern districts of the city. Russian troops are actively trying to strengthen their positions. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, during a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Approximately 20 percent of the city's districts are currently being targeted in the north, and simultaneously, they are trying to cut off Ukrainian logistics with drone strikes. - Viktor Tregubov reported.

At the same time, Tregubov noted that "all enemy supplies are already being cut off by Ukrainian UAVs, so in this regard, the city is under a double siege, if we consider the air."

The representative of the Joint Forces Group added: "If we consider the ground, the Russians are in the northern districts and are trying to strengthen their presence there and move further."

Additionally

Since the beginning of the day, 70 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions. The occupiers launched ten air strikes, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 123 shellings.