Enemy present in northern districts of Kupyansk - Trehubov

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 892 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 5374 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 1680 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 14062 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 10732 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 16712 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 23307 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 13856 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 23658 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21906 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 23662 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 31051 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 25995 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 18767 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 10765 views
Publications
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 5326 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 14042 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 11047 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 19133 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 64811 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
China
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 2564 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 25259 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 57718 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 62211 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 84420 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Buk air defense system

Enemy present in northern districts of Kupyansk - Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

Russian troops are actively trying to strengthen their positions in the northern districts of Kupyansk, occupying up to 20% of the city. The enemy is also trying to cut off Ukrainian logistics with UAV drone strikes.

Enemy present in northern districts of Kupyansk - Trehubov

In Kupyansk, enemy combat activity continues in the northern districts of the city. Russian troops are actively trying to strengthen their positions. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, during a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Approximately 20 percent of the city's districts are currently being targeted in the north, and simultaneously, they are trying to cut off Ukrainian logistics with drone strikes.

- Viktor Tregubov reported.

At the same time, Tregubov noted that "all enemy supplies are already being cut off by Ukrainian UAVs, so in this regard, the city is under a double siege, if we consider the air."

The representative of the Joint Forces Group added: "If we consider the ground, the Russians are in the northern districts and are trying to strengthen their presence there and move further."

Additionally

Since the beginning of the day, 70 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions. The occupiers launched ten air strikes, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 123 shellings.

Lilia Podolyak

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kupyansk