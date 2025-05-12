General Staff: 69 battles already on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

At the beginning of the day, most of the 69 battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on May 12, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers and taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. At this time, 69 combat clashes have taken place - reported the General Staff, telling where the most battles were.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian defenders are repelling one enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Pishchane and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and in the direction of Olhivka, two battles are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling two assault actions by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Vasyukivka and Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers near Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 29 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novoleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the directions of Zori and Popovo Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 23 enemy attacks. Poltavka and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy tried 11 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Bahatyr, Rozdolne, Zelene Pole, Novosilk, Vzh, they are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropping 10 KABs, and carried out 161 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the remaining directions, as reported, there are no significant changes.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Arkhipivka, Klyusy, Chernihiv region; Prohody, Oleksandrivka, Starykove, Bratenytsia, Marchykhina Buda, Slavhorod, Sumy region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated. Boyaro-Lezhachi, Sumy region, was subjected to an air strike.