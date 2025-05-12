General Staff: 69 battles already on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6544 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10416 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15231 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18252 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22804 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30478 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31693 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64176 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33737 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36610 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6544 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64176 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79887 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74035 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96322 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50516 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36167 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43014 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123551 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70893 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

General Staff: 69 battles already on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 23 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy made 29 attempts to break through. Fighting continues near Vovchansk and other settlements.

General Staff: 69 battles already on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

At the beginning of the day, most of the 69 battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on May 12, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers and taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. At this time, 69 combat clashes have taken place

- reported the General Staff, telling where the most battles were.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian defenders are repelling one enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Pishchane and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and in the direction of Olhivka, two battles are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling two assault actions by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Vasyukivka and Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers near Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 29 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novoleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the directions of Zori and Popovo Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 23 enemy attacks. Poltavka and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy tried 11 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Bahatyr, Rozdolne, Zelene Pole, Novosilk, Vzh, they are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropping 10 KABs, and carried out 161 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the remaining directions, as reported, there are no significant changes.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Arkhipivka, Klyusy, Chernihiv region; Prohody, Oleksandrivka, Starykove, Bratenytsia, Marchykhina Buda, Slavhorod, Sumy region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated. Boyaro-Lezhachi, Sumy region, was subjected to an air strike.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$65.71
Bitcoin
$104,306.10
S&P 500
$5,805.50
Tesla
$315.03
Газ TTF
$36.00
Золото
$3,244.46
Ethereum
$2,559.07