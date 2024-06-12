General Staff: 40 combat engagements took place today, the enemy fired over 620 times at Ukrainian positions

The Russian armed forces are attacking Vovchansk and Kupyansk, but the situation is under control, the enemy is losing ground. The enemy is losing ground in the Kramatorsk sector, and there are also battles in the Siversk and Pokrovske sectors, where the situation is tense.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Details

Eight hundred and forty years of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Forty combat engagements took place today. The occupants carried out one missile attack, five air strikes, dropping eight UAVs, and 623 attacks on the positions of our troops, in addition, the Russian Armed Forces used 68 kamikaze drones to attack.

The invaders are trying to attack the following areas:

Vovchansk: since the beginning of the day the fighting continues in the area of the city. The situation is under control.

Kupianske sector - the aggressor's attempt to attack in the area of Petropavlivka failed. The situation is tense near Myasozharivka, where the battle is still ongoing. Enemy losses in the Kupyansk sector amounted to: 86 people killed and wounded, seven vehicles destroyed.

In the Liman sector, fighting continues in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces. The enemy lost 141 men, one tank and two vehicles.

In the Northern sector, the situation is tense near Spirne and Rozdolivka, where 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, two of them were repelled without success, and nine are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy lost 64 people yesterday, 25 of them were irretrievably wounded. Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank and three vehicles, damaged nine cannons and two Russian vehicles.

In the Pokrovske sector, the occupants are attempting to advance in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Novopokrovsk. Today, 10 attacks on our positions have already taken place, three of which were successfully repelled. The fighting continues. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost 235 men. Two armored personnel carriers, three cannons and three vehicles were destroyed. One armored combat vehicle, five cannons, two vehicles and a UAV ground control station were also damaged.

The Russian Federation is putting pressure on the Kurakhove direction, in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Orikhivske sector, the enemy failed twice in its attempts to force Ukrainian defenders out of their positions in the area of Mala Tokmachka. There were no losses of positions.

