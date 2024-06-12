General Staff: 40 combat engagements took place today, the enemy fired over 620 times at Ukrainian positions

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

General Staff: 40 combat engagements took place today, the enemy fired over 620 times at Ukrainian positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past day, 40 combat engagements took place, Russian-terrorist forces attacked Vovchansk and Kupyansk but failed to achieve significant success, the situation remains tense in the Siversky sector, and the enemy is losing ground in the Kramatorsk sector.

The Russian armed forces are attacking Vovchansk and Kupyansk, but the situation is under control, the enemy is losing ground. The enemy is losing ground in the Kramatorsk sector, and there are also battles in the Siversk and Pokrovske sectors, where the situation is tense.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Details

Eight hundred and forty years of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Forty combat engagements took place today. The occupants carried out one missile attack, five air strikes, dropping eight UAVs, and 623 attacks on the positions of our troops, in addition, the Russian Armed Forces used 68 kamikaze drones to attack.

The invaders are trying to attack the following areas:

Vovchansk: since the beginning of the day the fighting continues in the area of the city. The situation is under control.

Kupianske sector - the aggressor's attempt to attack in the area of Petropavlivka failed. The situation is tense near Myasozharivka, where the battle is still ongoing. Enemy losses in the Kupyansk sector amounted to: 86 people killed and wounded, seven vehicles destroyed.

In the Liman sector, fighting continues in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces. The enemy lost 141 men, one tank and two vehicles.

In the Northern sector, the situation is tense near Spirne and Rozdolivka, where 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, two of them were repelled without success, and nine are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy lost 64 people yesterday, 25 of them were irretrievably wounded. Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank and three vehicles, damaged nine cannons and two Russian vehicles.

In the Pokrovske sector, the occupants are attempting to advance in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Novopokrovsk. Today, 10 attacks on our positions have already taken place, three of which were successfully repelled. The fighting continues. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost 235 men. Two armored personnel carriers, three cannons and three vehicles were destroyed. One armored combat vehicle, five cannons, two vehicles and a UAV ground control station were also damaged.

The Russian Federation is putting pressure on the Kurakhove direction, in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Orikhivske sector, the enemy failed twice in its attempts to force Ukrainian defenders out of their positions in the area of Mala Tokmachka. There were no losses of positions.

General Staff: 90 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in Pokrovske remains the most intense11.06.24, 23:34 • 32555 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

