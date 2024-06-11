General Staff: 90 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in Pokrovske remains the most intense

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20132 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132895 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138285 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228236 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168201 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161989 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146845 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201162 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101585 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48884 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57745 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101955 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83232 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228243 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214905 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83232 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101955 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156334 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159061 views
General Staff: 90 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in Pokrovske remains the most intense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32554 views

The situation at the front remains tense but under control: 90 combat engagements took place, including missile and air strikes, as well as shelling from various types of weapons, but Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks in different directions.

The situation in some parts of the frontline remains tense but under control. So far, 90 combat engagements have taken place. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks (using four missiles) and 55 air strikes (including 91 drones) on the territory of Ukraine, and used 640 kamikaze drones. In addition, the occupiers fired over 2,800 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 5 times in the areas of Lypky and Vovchansk. All attacks were repelled

In Kupianske: tension remains in the area of Berestove, where fighting is currently underway. The enemy's intentions to advance towards Synkivka failed. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

In the Limansk sector: the enemy became active in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Torske and Serebryansky forest. 30 attacks were repelled.

In Kramatorsk: the invaders attacked our positions 10 times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. The situation is tense. The occupants keep trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Pokrovske sector: the situation remains the hottest, with the enemy attacking Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 24 times, with the highest activity in the area of Novooleksandrivka. 12 attacks were repelled by the defenders. The situation remains tense near Novooleksandrivka and Sokol, where 12 firefights are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: there were 4 attempts by the enemy to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Karlivka.

In Vremivske: invaders 2 unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Staromayorske and Urozhayne since the beginning of the day.

In Orikhivske: 6 firefights took place. The situation is tense, measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

In Gulyaypillia and Prydniprovia: the occupants' activity was unsuccessful. There were no losses of Ukrainian positions.  

General Staff: about half of all battles today took place in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions11.06.24, 13:47 • 21582 views

Julia Kotwicka

War

