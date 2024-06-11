General Staff: 90 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in Pokrovske remains the most intense

The situation in some parts of the frontline remains tense but under control. So far, 90 combat engagements have taken place. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks (using four missiles) and 55 air strikes (including 91 drones) on the territory of Ukraine, and used 640 kamikaze drones. In addition, the occupiers fired over 2,800 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 5 times in the areas of Lypky and Vovchansk. All attacks were repelled

In Kupianske: tension remains in the area of Berestove, where fighting is currently underway. The enemy's intentions to advance towards Synkivka failed. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

In the Limansk sector: the enemy became active in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Torske and Serebryansky forest. 30 attacks were repelled.

In Kramatorsk: the invaders attacked our positions 10 times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. The situation is tense. The occupants keep trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Pokrovske sector: the situation remains the hottest, with the enemy attacking Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 24 times, with the highest activity in the area of Novooleksandrivka. 12 attacks were repelled by the defenders. The situation remains tense near Novooleksandrivka and Sokol, where 12 firefights are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: there were 4 attempts by the enemy to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Karlivka.

In Vremivske: invaders 2 unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Staromayorske and Urozhayne since the beginning of the day.

In Orikhivske: 6 firefights took place. The situation is tense, measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

In Gulyaypillia and Prydniprovia: the occupants' activity was unsuccessful. There were no losses of Ukrainian positions.

General Staff: about half of all battles today took place in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions