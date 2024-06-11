General Staff: about half of all battles today took place in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions

ukenru
01:58 PM • 20132 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 132895 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 138285 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228236 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 11:57 AM • 168201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

February 28, 09:54 AM • 161989 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

February 28, 09:29 AM • 146845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101579 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48788 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57676 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101940 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83124 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214381 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201156 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214895 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83124 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101940 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156330 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155201 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159058 views
General Staff: about half of all battles today took place in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21583 views

About half of all today's battles took place in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions, while the Russian army also became more active in the Kharkiv direction.

Since the beginning of this day, the number of clashes at the front has increased to 51. the most active Russians are in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions. Also, the Russian army has become more active in the Kharkiv direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 13.00 on June 11, reports UNN

The greatest activity of the enemy since the beginning of the day is observed in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions. About half of all clashes occurred there and continue today. Currently, the total number of military clashes on the front line is 51.

- says the summary.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the directions is as follows: 

The enemy became more active in the Kharkiv direction. Three attacks were repelled in the areas of Volchansk and Glubokoe. Russian terrorists use Kabas and unguided missiles at the areas of Bugayevka, Volchansk, Izbitsky and Volchansky farms. They are being fired from the airspace over the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekin.

Fighting continues in the Limansky direction. Our defenders repelled nine offensive and assault operations near Terny, Nevsky, Torsky and Serebryansky forests. In the areas of Druzhbyovka and Grekovka, the enemy continues to attack. Russian terrorists are using Kabs quite actively in the direction of the invaders – seven guided aerial bombs were dropped by the enemy in the Seversk Area, Four  - near Nevsky, and one – near Druzholyubovka.

On Pokrovsky direction the hottest. The number of fights today has increased to 14, of which 9 continue. The greatest enemy activity is in the area of Novoaleksandrovka. 

In the Vremovsky direction, an enemy attack was repulsed near Urozhaynoye.

In the Orekhovsky direction, five enemy attempts to improve their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki, Novoprokopovka and Malaya Tokmachka were repulsed. Near the latter, the enemy used aviation – dropped four aerial bombs.

In the Dnieper direction , the Russian invaders used three Kabs each in the Tokarevka and Tyaginka areas.

In other directions, the situation has not changed much.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

