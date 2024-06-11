General Staff: about half of all battles today took place in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions

Since the beginning of this day, the number of clashes at the front has increased to 51. the most active Russians are in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions. Also, the Russian army has become more active in the Kharkiv direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 13.00 on June 11, reports UNN.

The greatest activity of the enemy since the beginning of the day is observed in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions. About half of all clashes occurred there and continue today. Currently, the total number of military clashes on the front line is 51. - says the summary.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the directions is as follows:

The enemy became more active in the Kharkiv direction. Three attacks were repelled in the areas of Volchansk and Glubokoe. Russian terrorists use Kabas and unguided missiles at the areas of Bugayevka, Volchansk, Izbitsky and Volchansky farms. They are being fired from the airspace over the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekin.

Fighting continues in the Limansky direction. Our defenders repelled nine offensive and assault operations near Terny, Nevsky, Torsky and Serebryansky forests. In the areas of Druzhbyovka and Grekovka, the enemy continues to attack. Russian terrorists are using Kabs quite actively in the direction of the invaders – seven guided aerial bombs were dropped by the enemy in the Seversk Area, Four - near Nevsky, and one – near Druzholyubovka.

On Pokrovsky direction the hottest. The number of fights today has increased to 14, of which 9 continue. The greatest enemy activity is in the area of Novoaleksandrovka.

In the Vremovsky direction, an enemy attack was repulsed near Urozhaynoye.

In the Orekhovsky direction, five enemy attempts to improve their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki, Novoprokopovka and Malaya Tokmachka were repulsed. Near the latter, the enemy used aviation – dropped four aerial bombs.

In the Dnieper direction , the Russian invaders used three Kabs each in the Tokarevka and Tyaginka areas.

In other directions, the situation has not changed much.

Artist and artist Artur Snitkus was killed at the front