General Staff: 21 combat engagements so far, one continues near Vovchansk, situation is tense in the Kupyansk sector

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70726 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139119 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238168 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171509 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163496 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147806 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67867 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109772 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50791 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105499 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48415 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219203 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205802 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219078 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 5929 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14322 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105489 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109763 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158324 views
General Staff: 21 combat engagements so far, one continues near Vovchansk, situation is tense in the Kupyansk sector

General Staff: 21 combat engagements so far, one continues near Vovchansk, situation is tense in the Kupyansk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26041 views

Twenty-one combat engagements took place in the frontline today, with another combat engagement in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk and another in the Kupyansk sector. In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian troops succeeded in some areas.

As of today, 21 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with another combat engagement in the Kharkiv sector in the vicinity of Vovchansk and another in the Kupyansk sector. In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops were successful in some areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 10 a.m. on May 25, UNN reports.

Details

"There have been 21 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched one missile attack using four missiles and four air strikes using four UAVs. The defense forces continue the defense operation, focusing their main efforts on repelling the enemy's attack and restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Since the beginning of the day, as indicated, the Russian occupiers have fired 479 times at the positions of our troops, seven of them using multiple launch rocket systems. The occupiers also used 25 kamikaze attack drones.

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 103 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 19 strikes were made at the enemy and its infrastructure25.05.24, 11:27 • 19752 views

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units three times since the beginning of the day. Two assaults were repelled in the vicinity of Lypky without success for the enemy. Another combat engagement is taking place in the area of Vovchansk. Defense forces continue to reinforce their positions.

According to updated figures, the enemy lost 148 occupants in the Kharkiv sector yesterday, including 35 killed and 113 wounded. Ukrainian troops also destroyed five enemy artillery systems, eight UAVs, five vehicles and one unit of special equipment. In addition, one armored vehicle, five artillery systems, one air defense system, three vehicles and two units of special equipment were damaged. Twenty-four enemy dugouts were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops have already repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Petropavlivka and Nevske. Another combat engagement is ongoing. The situation is tense. Our defenders are taking measures to strengthen the positions of the front line defense. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

According to updated data, enemy losses in the Kupyansk sector amounted to 123 people over the past day. Three vehicles were also destroyed, a tank, an artillery system and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.

On the Liman direction, an enemy attack was repelled near Torske.

Two combat engagements have taken place in the Siverskiy sector since the beginning of the day, one of them is still ongoing near Vyymka. "It is worth noting that Ukrainian troops succeeded in certain areas," the General Staff reported.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants have already attacked twice in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka. One attempted assault was repelled, another one is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovske sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions four times since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defense forces repelled one attack near Nevelske. Fighting continues in the areas of Sokol and Yasnobrodivka.

According to updated figures, enemy losses in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day amounted to: 286 invaders killed and wounded. Our troops destroyed three tanks, four vehicles and an ammunition depot. In addition, two enemy tanks, an armored personnel carrier and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivske direction, the enemy tried to push out the units of the Defense Forces in the area of Staromayorsk, Donetsk region. He failed and retreated.

In the Orikhiv sector, an attack by the occupiers near Robotyn was repelled. A battle is currently underway near Novoandriivka. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Krynky. In the course of the fighting, the enemy did not succeed, and no positions were lost.

Situation in the south remains stable, marines have success in the Prydniprovskyi sector - Pletenchuk25.05.24, 11:18 • 20131 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

