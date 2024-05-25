ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Situation in the south remains stable, marines have success in the Prydniprovskyi sector - Pletenchuk

Situation in the south remains stable, marines have success in the Prydniprovskyi sector - Pletenchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20132 views

Ukrainian troops successfully repelled numerous Russian attacks on the Prydniprovskyi and Orikhivskyi directions, inflicting losses on the enemy.

The situation in southern Ukraine remains stable. In the Prydniprovskyi sector, where the enemy tried to attack three times, Ukrainian marines have been successful. The enemy also attacked twice in the Orikhiv sector, where their attempts ended in defeat. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

The situation remains stable. The Marines are making progress in the Prydniprovskyi sector. The enemy was once again forced to return to their positions after suffering losses. In total, our enemy lost about 80 personnel in our operational area over the last day, half of them were killed

- said Pletenchuk.

He noted that the occupiers tried to attack three times in the Prydniprovskyi sector - in Kherson region, Krynky. Two more were in the Orikhivskyi sector, where the enemy's attempts ended in defeat.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 1,140 servicemen over the past 24 hours.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
polandPoland

