Situation in the south remains stable, marines have success in the Prydniprovskyi sector - Pletenchuk

The situation in southern Ukraine remains stable. In the Prydniprovskyi sector, where the enemy tried to attack three times, Ukrainian marines have been successful. The enemy also attacked twice in the Orikhiv sector, where their attempts ended in defeat. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

The situation remains stable. The Marines are making progress in the Prydniprovskyi sector. The enemy was once again forced to return to their positions after suffering losses. In total, our enemy lost about 80 personnel in our operational area over the last day, half of them were killed - said Pletenchuk.

He noted that the occupiers tried to attack three times in the Prydniprovskyi sector - in Kherson region, Krynky. Two more were in the Orikhivskyi sector, where the enemy's attempts ended in defeat.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 1,140 servicemen over the past 24 hours.