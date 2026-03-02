$43.100.11
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 23063 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 26343 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 22148 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 22785 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 23601 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 14638 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 15450 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16129 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 34043 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17211 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff: 136 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched over 5.6 thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy used 5,605 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,691 shelling attacks.

General Staff: 136 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched over 5.6 thousand drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 136 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5,605 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,691 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 56 air strikes, dropped 163 guided aerial bombs, used 5,605 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,691 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped three aerial bombs, carried out 105 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the Vovchanski Khutory area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the Serednie area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 11 times in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders ten times today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 18 were wounded in this direction today. One artillery system, two vehicles, two units of special equipment, a fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed, and four artillery systems, seven vehicles, three units of special equipment, and 62 enemy shelters were damaged. 156 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times in the areas of Ternove and Zlahoda. Ivanivka and Havrylivka suffered enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 37 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipilske, Starooukrainka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement with the enemy took place near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, but the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1840 UAVs in a day - General Staff02.03.26, 07:44 • 5000 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine