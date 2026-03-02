General Staff: 136 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched over 5.6 thousand drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 136 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5,605 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,691 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 56 air strikes, dropped 163 guided aerial bombs, used 5,605 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,691 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped three aerial bombs, carried out 105 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the Vovchanski Khutory area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the Serednie area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 11 times in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders ten times today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 18 were wounded in this direction today. One artillery system, two vehicles, two units of special equipment, a fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed, and four artillery systems, seven vehicles, three units of special equipment, and 62 enemy shelters were damaged. 156 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times in the areas of Ternove and Zlahoda. Ivanivka and Havrylivka suffered enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 37 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipilske, Starooukrainka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement with the enemy took place near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, but the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

