General Staff: 120 combat clashes on the front, hottest in Toretsk and Pokrovsk

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

General Staff: 120 combat clashes on the front, hottest in Toretsk and Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 13265 views

120 combat clashes were recorded during the day. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, where fierce fighting continues.

General Staff: 120 combat clashes on the front, hottest in Toretsk and Pokrovsk

In total, there were 120 combat clashes at the front since the beginning of this day. There were 21 combat clashes in the Toretsk direction, and 29 enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Russian invaders launched one missile strike using three missiles and 43 air strikes using 54 CABs. In addition, they used 755 kamikaze drones and carried out about 4,200 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk and towards Mala Shapkivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 10 attempts by the enemy to advance. Koza Lipan was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted 5 offensive actions near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian units stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times near Yampolivka, Nadia and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna and Novyi.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the area of the settlement of Verkhnokamyanske.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Predtechyne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka, five attempts by the Russians to dislodge our defenders from their positions were unsuccessful, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, 21 combat clashes took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk. Currently, two more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 29 times in the areas of Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Yasenove, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka and Andriivka. Our defenders repelled 25 assaults, and 4 more combat clashes are continuing to this time.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 129 occupiers were neutralized, 78 of them irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed six units of automotive equipment, four mortars, one buggy, a motorcycle and a UAV control point, and also damaged two tanks, two units of automotive equipment and a cannon.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 attacks by invaders in the area of Kostiantynopol.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance twice in the direction of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole. The aviation of Russian terrorists carried out four strikes on the areas of Yehorivka, Huliaipol and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the areas of Shcherbaki and Stepove settlements.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders three times.

In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled 21 assault actions by Russian invaders.

Occupiers' losses: more than 1,500 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment eliminated

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv
