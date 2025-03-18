General Staff: 120 combat clashes on the front, hottest in Toretsk and Pokrovsk
Kyiv • UNN
120 combat clashes were recorded during the day. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, where fierce fighting continues.
In total, there were 120 combat clashes at the front since the beginning of this day. There were 21 combat clashes in the Toretsk direction, and 29 enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.
Russian invaders launched one missile strike using three missiles and 43 air strikes using 54 CABs. In addition, they used 755 kamikaze drones and carried out about 4,200 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk and towards Mala Shapkivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 10 attempts by the enemy to advance. Koza Lipan was subjected to an air strike.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted 5 offensive actions near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian units stopped all enemy attacks.
In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times near Yampolivka, Nadia and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna and Novyi.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the area of the settlement of Verkhnokamyanske.
Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Predtechyne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka, five attempts by the Russians to dislodge our defenders from their positions were unsuccessful, and one battle is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, 21 combat clashes took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk. Currently, two more combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 29 times in the areas of Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Yasenove, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka and Andriivka. Our defenders repelled 25 assaults, and 4 more combat clashes are continuing to this time.
Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 129 occupiers were neutralized, 78 of them irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed six units of automotive equipment, four mortars, one buggy, a motorcycle and a UAV control point, and also damaged two tanks, two units of automotive equipment and a cannon.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 attacks by invaders in the area of Kostiantynopol.
In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance twice in the direction of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole. The aviation of Russian terrorists carried out four strikes on the areas of Yehorivka, Huliaipol and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the areas of Shcherbaki and Stepove settlements.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders three times.
In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled 21 assault actions by Russian invaders.
