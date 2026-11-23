SBU Major General Serhii Duka

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka authorized the publication of a video of his "interrogation" by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, which lasted 6 minutes. This came after Oleksii Honcharenko, head of the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission, told journalists that the commission had received the relevant video recording, reports UNN.

Today, after the TSC meeting, Oleksii Honcharenko said that the SAP had sent the TSC a video of the so-called "my six-minute interrogation." As a party to the case, I am addressing Oleksii Honcharenko and representatives of the SAP: I consent to the publication of this video. I ask Oleksii Honcharenko to publish it on his information channels, and the SAP to do so on its own. Society should know how the SAP and NABU conduct interrogations! - Duka said on his Facebook page.

Before that, the general published the interrogation record, уточнивши, що ця слідча дія тривала всього 6 хвилин.

"On November 4, 2026, at 19:30, I was served with a notice of suspicion. Immediately afterward, that same interrogation record was drawn up. In it, I wrote by hand:

"At present, I am NOT refusing to provide evidence in the criminal proceedings; however, I will provide it only after familiarizing myself with all the materials that served as the basis for the notice of suspicion."

That was the entire interrogation. Six minutes of formalities, with not a single substantive question on the merits," Duka wrote.

It should be noted that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko ignored the TSC meeting on Monday, to which they had been summoned. In addition, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov also failed to appear at the meeting.

As MP Honcharenko noted, the SAP said that its head, Oleksandr Klymenko, would be unable to participate in the meeting because of an important international meeting. As for General Maliuk, the SBU said that he was in a combat zone. At the same time, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau provided no information whatsoever regarding the reasons for the failure of its representatives to appear.

All of these individuals were summoned to the commission meeting after SBU Major General Serhii Duka spoke at this TSC on November 18. He said that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and the SAP, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to the TSC meeting.

"Let me remind you that this was the same meeting that everyone who was supposed to answer uncomfortable questions failed to attend. SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko "was unable" to come; according to my information, he is in Kyiv, but hid behind an international meeting. I understand—it is better to attend an international meeting than to answer questions about the corruption schemes of people close to him. Semen Kryvonos also traded honest answers to questions about whether there was a boy and how the land in the Obukhiv district was divided for participation in an international forum. Ruslan Mahamedrasulov simply did not come, without explanation; Vasyl Maliuk and Ruslan Kravchenko—the same story," Serhii Duka wrote.