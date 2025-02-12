Gas supply to a kindergarten and other institutions in Obolon district of Kyiv has been suspended after Russian attack - KCSA

In Kyiv's Obolon district, gasified buildings were damaged by a Russian missile strike, gas supply to three facilities was suspended, and Kyivgaz specialists are checking the state of communications, KCSA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

This morning in Obolonsky district, a rocket attack damaged the facades and roofs of gas-fed buildings. As a result, gas distribution to a kindergarten, a business center's roof boiler room, and a financial institution was temporarily suspended - KCSA reported on social media, citing data from Kyivgaz.

Kyivgaz specialists, together with the emergency services, are working at the sites where the wreckage fell. They are checking the condition of the damaged communications for gas contamination.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers continue to dismantle building structures in the Obolon district of Kyiv. They reminded that a fire broke out and office buildings were partially destroyed as a result of an enemy attack by Russia.

