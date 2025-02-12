Gas supply to a kindergarten and other institutions in Obolon district of Kyiv has been suspended after Russian attack - KCSA

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 30912 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72126 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 95905 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121610 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101930 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156343 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101011 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76517 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 47463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156352 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146770 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178998 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74059 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101945 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135321 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137206 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165314 views
Gas supply to a kindergarten and other institutions in Obolon district of Kyiv has been suspended after Russian attack - KCSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34085 views

In Obolonsky district of Kyiv, gas-fed buildings were damaged by rocket fire. Gas supply to three facilities has been suspended, and Kyivgaz specialists are checking the condition of the communications.

In Kyiv's Obolon district, gasified buildings were damaged by a Russian missile strike, gas supply to three facilities was suspended, and Kyivgaz specialists are checking the state of communications, KCSA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

This morning in Obolonsky district, a rocket attack damaged the facades and roofs of gas-fed buildings. As a result, gas distribution to a kindergarten, a business center's roof boiler room, and a financial institution was temporarily suspended

- KCSA reported on social media, citing data from Kyivgaz.

Kyivgaz specialists, together with the emergency services, are working at the sites where the wreckage fell. They are checking the condition of the damaged communications for gas contamination.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers continue to dismantle building structures in the Obolon district of Kyiv. They reminded that a fire broke out and office buildings were partially destroyed as a result of an enemy attack by Russia. 

Fires extinguished in Kyiv after Russian missile strike: rescuers show new footage of the aftermath12.02.25, 10:32 • 40804 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising