Fires extinguished in Kyiv after Russian missile strike: rescuers show new footage of the aftermath
Kyiv • UNN
Fires broke out in three districts of Kyiv after a Russian missile strike, which were extinguished by 120 rescuers with 30 pieces of equipment. The attack killed 1 person and injured 4, including a child.
Rescuers extinguished fires caused by a Russian missile strike on Kyiv. About 120 rescuers and 30 pieces of equipment were involved in Obolon, Sviatoshyno and Holosiivskyi districts
The fire and destruction reportedly occurred in office buildings, a warehouse and on the roof of a high-rise building. "All fires have been extinguished," the SES said.
"Unfortunately, the missile strike killed one person and injured four others, including a child," the State Emergency Service said.
