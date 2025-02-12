Fires extinguished in Kyiv after Russian missile strike: rescuers show new footage of the aftermath

Rescuers extinguished fires in three Kyiv districts after a Russian missile strike, involving 120 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment. The Russian attack killed one person and injured 4, including a child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Rescuers extinguished fires caused by a Russian missile strike on Kyiv. About 120 rescuers and 30 pieces of equipment were involved in Obolon, Sviatoshyno and Holosiivskyi districts - the SES reported on social media.

The fire and destruction reportedly occurred in office buildings, a warehouse and on the roof of a high-rise building. "All fires have been extinguished," the SES said.

"Unfortunately, the missile strike killed one person and injured four others, including a child," the State Emergency Service said.

“Putin is not preparing for peace, only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop terror”: Zelensky shows the consequences of the Russian attack