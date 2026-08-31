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Galliano and the Metropolitan Museum canceled the retrospective exhibition after a negative public reaction

Kyiv • UNN

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John Galliano and the Metropolitan Museum canceled the retrospective after outrage over his antisemitic remarks. The exhibition was supposed to\r\nopen in May 2027.

Galliano and the Metropolitan Museum canceled the retrospective exhibition after a negative public reaction

Fashion designer John Galliano and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art have canceled a retrospective in his honor planned for 2027 following a wave of outrage over plans to commemorate a designer whose career was destroyed by antisemitic remarks, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"After much consideration and discussions with the Metropolitan Museum and all stakeholders, I have, with great sadness, decided that it is best not to hold the exhibition at this time," Galliano and the museum said in a joint statement, which he also posted on Instagram.

"I continue to take full responsibility for the pain caused by my words in the past, especially the pain I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I continue to deeply regret it," he wrote.

Galliano’s career was destroyed in 2011 after a video emerged online showing him insulting people with antisemitic remarks at a Paris bar. Dior fired Galliano, who was then serving as its chief designer, and a French court later found him guilty of antisemitic behavior and handed him a suspended fine of $8,421. At the trial, he apologized.

Galliano returned to fashion in 2014 as the artistic director of Maison Margiela, where he worked for ten years before leaving the fashion house in 2024.

The cancellation of the exhibition was a blow to Galliano, one of the most influential designers in the fashion world. His planned retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum would have been one of the industry’s most high-profile events since his downfall in 2011.

The eight-month exhibition was due to open at the same time as the 2027 Met Gala, the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May. In 2027, that falls on the evening of May 3, the beginning of Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"I do not want the discussion surrounding me to put the Metropolitan Museum in a difficult position or divert attention from the wonderful work of the Costume Institute. I also acknowledge and respect the fact that an exhibition devoted to my work may be painful for some," Galliano said in the statement.

Antonina Tumanova

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