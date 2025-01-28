G7 responds to the situation with the change of the leadership of the Healthcare Organization in Ukraine

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have responded to the situation at the Defense Procurement Agency and recommend that it be resolved as soon as possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the ambassadors in the social network X.

The G7 Ambassadors recommend that the situation in the DPA be resolved as soon as possible and that the focus be on continuing defense procurement. Alignment with good governance principles and NATO recommendations is important to maintain public and international confidence - the post says.

As a reminder, Defense Minister Umerov initiated the dismissal of Klimenkov's deputy and did not extend Bezrukova's contract because of the arms procurement scandal. Arsen Zhumadilov will be appointed as the new director of the Defense Industry.

Defense Procurement Agency exposes AntAC on rumors and manipulations