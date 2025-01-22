Defense Procurement Agency exposes AntAC on rumors and manipulations

Statements by the Anti-Corruption Action Center that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov allegedly took control of the Defense Procurement Agency and indicates which contracts to sign with whom are rumors and manipulations. This was stated by military analyst, chairman of the supervisory board of the Agency Taras Chmut, writes “Law and Business”, reports UNN.

“I don't comment on rumors and manipulations of the AntAC,” replied Chmut on the ‘X’ network (formerly Twitter).

He emphasized that defense procurement is an extremely sensitive and speculative topic in Ukraine.

“On the one hand, this sphere has been accompanied by dozens of scandals for many years (in particular, for the entire time since I have been dealing with military issues, which is since 2008). On the other hand, society, journalists, and the international community pay considerable attention to it. This is compounded by the complexity and closeness of the “market” itself, which functions in a special way. All of this turns the defense procurement sector into a complex system of interaction between numerous stakeholders, scandals and intrigues,” Chmut added.

In this way, he commented on the AntAC's statements about the influence of the Defense Ministry on the Agency, the scandal with the transfer of the AOZ funds to border guards and the purchase of overpriced shells from a Polish company.

As a reminder, Vitaliy Shabunin and Daria Kaleniuk are the heads of the AntAC.

The SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin, including mobilization evasion, forgery of NACP documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid, and misappropriation of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.