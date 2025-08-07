$41.610.07
According to the new distribution of military tax: 60% to the Ministry of Defense, 30% to the State Special Communications Service, 10% to brigades - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

In Ukraine, the model for distributing military tax funds from personal income has been changed. Now, 60% of these revenues are directed to the Ministry of Defense, 30% to the State Special Communications Service, and 10% to the needs of military brigades.

According to the new distribution of military tax: 60% to the Ministry of Defense, 30% to the State Special Communications Service, 10% to brigades - MP

In Ukraine, the model for distributing funds received from the military personal income tax (PIT) has been changed. Roksolana Pidlasa, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People", Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, explained these changes, as reported by UNN.

Details

After the adoption and signing by the President of the law on changes to the state budget and the merger of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Defense, the model for distributing funds received from the military personal income tax (PIT) was changed. From now on, 60% of these funds will be directed to the Ministry of Defense, including 30% to the State Special Communications Service, and 10% to the own needs of military brigades.

- stated in a post on the website of the political party "Servant of the People"

Pidlasa explained some aspects:

It is claimed that the new approach will allow the Ministry of Defense to act more flexibly and promptly reallocate funds for various needs.

Funds from the military tax go to equipment and weapons. The production of weapons in Ukraine will also be financed, including drones and their production.

If today it is necessary to pay for a contract for the purchase of drones, it will be done. And tomorrow an order will be placed for the production of a specific type of weapon in Ukraine. That is why these two ministries were merged

- noted the parliamentarian.

Recall

From 2025, the rates of military levy for individual entrepreneurs and individuals changed in Ukraine.

In 2024, almost 2.2 trillion UAH were received into the general fund of the state budget, of which every ninth hryvnia came from PIT and military levy.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
Servant of the People
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle