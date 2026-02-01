Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see it

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
06:56 AM • 3894 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 21983 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 40561 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 29816 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 29437 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 24901 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 15626 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13639 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7526 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11982 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
3.1m/s
75%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 22885 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 13363 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 9680 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk directionVideoFebruary 1, 01:31 AM • 6146 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhoto05:39 AM • 5102 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 42448 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 71748 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 51040 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 56651 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 58627 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 2144 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 22631 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 25966 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 29184 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 29966 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Hill

Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

This week, a full moon, known as the Snow Moon, can be observed, peaking on Sunday at 5:09 PM ET. It will also appear full on Saturday and Monday.

Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see it

This week, a full moon, known as the Snow Moon, will be visible in the sky in February. The peak of the full moon will occur on Sunday, when the Earth's satellite will appear almost fully illuminated near the horizon. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the full moon will reach its peak at 5:09 PM ET on Sunday, closer to sunset. At this moment, it will be low in the eastern sky and will appear most full.

At the same time, according to reports, the moon will also appear full on Saturday and Monday.

Go out and look at it when it's full, when it's partially full, and learn its geography

- said Noah Petro, head of NASA's Planetary Research Laboratory.

The full moon in February is called the Snow Moon due to heavy snowfalls characteristic of this period in some regions of North America. Other traditional names include Wet Moon, Windy Moon, and Crow Moon.

Full Moons and Eclipses in 2026

In 2026, observers can expect a number of other full moons, including:

  • March 3 - Worm Moon;
    • April 1 - Pink Moon;
      • May 1 - Flower Moon;
        • May 31 - Blue Moon;
          • June 29 - Strawberry Moon;
            • July 29 - Buck Moon;
              • August 28 - Sturgeon Moon;
                • September 26 - Harvest Moon;
                  • October 26 - Hunter's Moon;
                    • November 24 - Beaver Moon;
                      • December 23 - Cold Moon.

                        In addition, on March 3, a total lunar eclipse will be visible over Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and the Americas. During such a phenomenon, the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow and acquires a reddish hue, which is why it is often called a "blood moon."

                        Also, from August 27 to 28, a partial lunar eclipse will occur, which will be visible in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and West Asia.

                        Recall

                        On February 1, a significant drop in air temperature is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. Ice is possible on the roads, and the wind will be northerly.

                        Alla Kiosak

                        News of the WorldTechnologies
                        Frosts in Ukraine
                        NASA
                        Australia
                        Asia
                        Africa
                        Europe
                        North America
                        Ukraine