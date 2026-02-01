Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see it

This week, a full moon, known as the Snow Moon, will be visible in the sky in February. The peak of the full moon will occur on Sunday, when the Earth's satellite will appear almost fully illuminated near the horizon. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the full moon will reach its peak at 5:09 PM ET on Sunday, closer to sunset. At this moment, it will be low in the eastern sky and will appear most full.

At the same time, according to reports, the moon will also appear full on Saturday and Monday.

Go out and look at it when it's full, when it's partially full, and learn its geography - said Noah Petro, head of NASA's Planetary Research Laboratory.

The full moon in February is called the Snow Moon due to heavy snowfalls characteristic of this period in some regions of North America. Other traditional names include Wet Moon, Windy Moon, and Crow Moon.

Full Moons and Eclipses in 2026

In 2026, observers can expect a number of other full moons, including:

March 3 - Worm Moon;

April 1 - Pink Moon;

May 1 - Flower Moon;

May 31 - Blue Moon;

June 29 - Strawberry Moon;

July 29 - Buck Moon;

August 28 - Sturgeon Moon;

September 26 - Harvest Moon;

October 26 - Hunter's Moon;

November 24 - Beaver Moon;

December 23 - Cold Moon.

In addition, on March 3, a total lunar eclipse will be visible over Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and the Americas. During such a phenomenon, the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow and acquires a reddish hue, which is why it is often called a "blood moon."

Also, from August 27 to 28, a partial lunar eclipse will occur, which will be visible in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and West Asia.

Recall

