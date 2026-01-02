$42.170.18
Electronic excise stamp: full launch postponed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

The full implementation of the Electronic System for the Circulation of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco Products has been postponed until November 1, 2026. This provides for a phased implementation of the system and gives businesses additional time to prepare.

Electronic excise stamp: full launch postponed

The terms for the full implementation of the Electronic System for the Circulation of Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco Products, and Liquids Used in Electronic Cigarettes, using an electronic excise stamp, have been postponed to November 1, 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Details

The corresponding changes are provided for by Law of Ukraine No. 4698-IX and Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1752. This provides for a phased implementation of the system and gives businesses additional time to prepare for the transition to the electronic excise stamp.

The stages of implementing the electronic system will look like this:

  • from January 1 to October 11, 2026 (inclusive) - the system will operate in test mode;
    • from October 12 to October 31, 2026 (inclusive) - ensuring user registration, creation of electronic accounts, assignment of identifiers to economic operators and objects, data exchange with information systems of state authorities, differentiation of access rights;
      • from November 1, 2026 - full operation of all components of the Electronic System.

        The State Tax Service also clarified that the return of unused paper stamps will be carried out until May 1, 2027.

        Recall

        On January 1, Ukraine launched full testing of the eExcise system - a digital tool that replaces paper excise stamps and ensures transparent control over the circulation of tobacco and alcohol products.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyEconomyPolitics
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        State Tax Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine