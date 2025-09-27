Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS
The fuel crisis in the occupied territories is worsening, with gas stations often running out of fuel. The worst situation is in Crimea, the fewest problems are in Zaporizhzhia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that in the captured lands, gas stations are increasingly turning off pumps due to lack of fuel.
According to the CNR, the closures are temporary for now.
The worst situation is in Crimea, the fewest closed gas stations, for now, are in Zaporizhzhia.
"This is a consequence of the inability of the Russian leadership to cope with the challenges of war and the disregard for the needs of the occupied territories," the CNR added.
Recall
In Russia, 2.6% of gas stations, or 360 facilities, closed in two months. Independent gas stations and the Southern Federal District, as well as temporarily occupied Crimea, were most affected.
