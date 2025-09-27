$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The fuel crisis is worsening in the occupied territories of Ukraine, with gas stations often running out of fuel. The worst situation is observed in Crimea, while Zaporizhzhia has the fewest problems.

The fuel crisis in the occupied territories is worsening, with gas stations often running out of fuel. The worst situation is in Crimea, the fewest problems are in Zaporizhzhia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the captured lands, gas stations are increasingly turning off pumps due to lack of fuel.

According to the CNR, the closures are temporary for now.

The worst situation is in Crimea, the fewest closed gas stations, for now, are in Zaporizhzhia.

- the post says.

"This is a consequence of the inability of the Russian leadership to cope with the challenges of war and the disregard for the needs of the occupied territories," the CNR added.

In Russia, 2.6% of gas stations, or 360 facilities, closed in two months. Independent gas stations and the Southern Federal District, as well as temporarily occupied Crimea, were most affected.

Vita Zelenetska

