Fuel price may rise by UAH 2 per liter in the near future - expert

In Ukraine, fuel may rise by 2 hryvnias per liter in the near future if the situation in the world does not change, said fuel market expert, director of the consulting company A-95 Sergiy Kuyun during a telethon, UNN reports.

Mr. Kuyun pointed out that the price has started to rise amid the events in the Red Sea. "At the beginning of the year, it was $77 per barrel, but today it is already $83, which is a very sensitive value for the oil market. Therefore, the market is starting to react. We buy everything imported, at world prices, and, accordingly, the purchase price has started to rise," he said.

We have seen that for a couple of weeks now, especially the so-called economy segment chains, i.e. those in the lowest price range, have started to slowly raise their prices. We see 50-30-20 kopecks literally every day, but the process has begun, as they say. So far, there are no prerequisites to talk about a major tragedy, but I think that if the situation in the world does not change, the price may go within 2 hryvnias per liter. That is, within 2-3 weeks, I think the price may rise to UAH 2 per liter - said the fuel market expert.

