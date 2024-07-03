FSB agent who corrected enemy fire in Cherkasy region and tried to get a job at RMA, sentenced to life in prison
Kyiv • UNN
An FSB agent who corrected enemy missile strikes and tried to get a job at a utility company in Cherkasy to gather intelligence was sentenced to life in prison for treason and justifying Russian aggression.
The court imposed the maximum sentence of life imprisonment on an FSB agent who was operating in Cherkasy region. She corrected missile strikes by the Russian army and tried to get a job at the Cherkasy RMA utility company. This was reported on Wednesday by the SBU, UNN reports.
"The attacker adjusted Russian missile strikes on the territory of the region. Among the main targets of the aggressor were military infrastructure facilities of the Defense Forces," the SBU said in a statement.
According to the SBU, to fulfill an enemy task, the Russian agent traveled to the area, conducted reconnaissance and passed coordinates and detailed descriptions of objects to the occupiers via anonymous chat.
In addition, the woman reportedly tried to get a job at a municipal enterprise of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.
"If she was hired, she hoped to receive intelligence on the functioning of the region's critical infrastructure," the SBU said.
However, law enforcement officers detained her at the initial stage of her work for the Russian special service.
Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the court found the offender guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
- part 2 and part 3 of article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).
In addition to the maximum sentence of life imprisonment, the court ordered the confiscation of all the traitor's property.