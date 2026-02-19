$43.260.09
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 14848 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 38079 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 39265 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 47388 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 31526 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 23487 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 26007 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 26254 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18642 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 19296 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Significant progress has been made on both sides - White House on Geneva talks
No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT
Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - media
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attack
"Come on, Europe": Boris Johnson urges EU to provide Ukraine with all weapons to defeat Russia
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 47388 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
Frosts gradually subside: weather forecast in Ukraine for February 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

On February 19, cloudy weather with moderate snow is expected in Ukraine, with rain and snow in the southeast and east. Roads, except for the southeast and Zakarpattia, will be icy.

Frosts gradually subside: weather forecast in Ukraine for February 19

On Thursday, February 19, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate snow is expected, in the southeast and east of the country rain turning into snow, in the western regions, and during the day in the Right Bank, light snow in places. On the roads of the country, except for the southeast and Transcarpathia, there will be black ice.

The wind will be north-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s, during the day in the Left Bank gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature will be 3-9° below zero, during the day in the southeast and east of the country 0-5° below zero, in Transcarpathia and Crimea from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Thursday, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -6°...-4°.

Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 2215.02.26, 13:51 • 50412 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine