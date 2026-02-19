Frosts gradually subside: weather forecast in Ukraine for February 19

On Thursday, February 19, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate snow is expected, in the southeast and east of the country rain turning into snow, in the western regions, and during the day in the Right Bank, light snow in places. On the roads of the country, except for the southeast and Transcarpathia, there will be black ice.

The wind will be north-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s, during the day in the Left Bank gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature will be 3-9° below zero, during the day in the southeast and east of the country 0-5° below zero, in Transcarpathia and Crimea from 3° below zero to 2° above zero. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Thursday, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -6°...-4°.

