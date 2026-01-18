$43.180.08
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Ukraine is experiencing frosty weather due to Arctic air and an anticyclone. Forecaster Natalia Ptukha reported that in the coming nights, temperatures in the north of the country are expected to drop to -20 degrees Celsius, and in Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia regions, in some places, to -25.

Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Photo: pixabay

In Ukraine, frosty weather is in full swing, having persisted for the past few days. Nataliia Ptukha, a synoptic meteorologist at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, told a UNN journalist about how severe the cold snap will be in the future, which regions are expected to experience the lowest temperatures, and whether dangerous weather phenomena should be feared.

Details

The main wave of cold weather has already arrived in Ukraine and will continue with slight temperature fluctuations, says the expert. She explains that the reason for the frosts is Arctic air and the influence of a powerful anticyclone from the northeast. It is this anticyclone that causes clear, dry, and mostly calm weather.

Frosty, cold weather has already set in and will continue with certain fluctuations of a few degrees. The same temperature cannot remain stable in the atmosphere for a long time, so slight increases or decreases are possible.

- explained synoptic meteorologist Nataliia Ptukha.

According to her, the most significant frosts will occur during the night hours, especially before dawn. It is at this time that the temperature drops most intensely due to clear skies, high atmospheric stability, and the absence of clouds.

During the night hours, due to clear weather and Arctic air, heat is released faster, and the surface air layer cools more intensely. The lowest temperatures are always observed before sunrise.

- noted Ptukha.

In the near future, Ukrainians in all regions should get their warmest outerwear out of the closet, as frosts are ahead.

For the next three nights, in the north of the country - at night -15...-20 degrees Celsius, respectively, this is Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions, plus Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia regions in some places -22...-25. Transcarpathia - the south of the country - stands out a bit from this general gradation, of course. And tomorrow, the southeast will also be a little warmer. There, at night -6...-13 degrees Celsius, and during the day -1...-8.

- specified the synoptic meteorologist.

Ptukha added that precipitation is unlikely in most regions.

Under such synoptic conditions, precipitation is not expected. Only in the southeast is light snow possible, and on January 18-19 - in some places in Crimea and the Azov Sea region.

- reported the specialist.

Moreover, forecasters do not predict strong winds, blizzards, or black ice. The anticyclone ensures calm weather and moderate northeasterly winds.

When an anticyclone prevails, the weather is usually calm: without intense wind and dangerous phenomena. Moderate wind will continue to send cold Arctic air to us.

- explained the expert.

Also, minor changes are possible after January 20-21 - all due to increased cloudiness. This may somewhat soften night frosts, but, in general, cold weather will persist.

After the 21st, certain fluctuations are possible, but there are no grounds to talk about frosts of -30 and below. One should only rely on forecasts for the next five days.

- concluded Nataliia Ptukha.

Recall

Throughout Ukraine on January 18, variable cloudiness and black ice are expected. At night, the temperature will drop to -24°C in the north and to -6°C in the south.

Alla Kiosak

