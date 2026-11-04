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Frost and wet snow are coming to Ukraine — meteorologists have said when to expect them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

There will be no precipitation tomorrow, and temperatures will rise to 4–9°C during the day. Rain, wet snow, and nighttime frosts are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Frost and wet snow are coming to Ukraine — meteorologists have said when to expect them

Frost and wet snow are expected in Ukraine over the next three days, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow will be precipitation-free; temperatures will range from 3° above zero to 3° below zero at night, 2-7° above zero in the extreme south of the country, and 4-9° above zero across Ukraine during the day 

- forecasters reported.

On Friday, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, light rain and wet snow are expected in most regions during the day; temperatures will be 0-6° above zero at night and during the day, and 0-5° below zero in the Carpathians and Zakarpattia at night.    

Forecasters added that on Saturday, light snow is expected in Ukraine at night, except in the west, and in some areas in the southeast of the country during the day; temperatures will range from 3° above zero to 3° below zero at night and from 0-6° above zero during the day.

Cold weather will persist in Ukraine until November 10: female meteorologist forecasts warming03.11.26, 15:26 • 3070 views

Antonina Tumanova

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