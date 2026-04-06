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Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7126 views

The State Emergency Service warns of frosts down to -3 degrees Celsius and strong wind gusts on April 7-9. The bad weather threatens the work of energy workers, transport, and fruit trees.

Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees

Stormy winds and frosts are expected in Ukraine in the coming days, an orange level of danger has been announced, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

During the day on April 7, in the western regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s (danger level I, yellow) 

- the message says.

Frosts in Ukraine – where and when to expect:

▪️night of April 7: on the ground 0-3° in the western, northern and most central regions; in the air 0-3° in Zakarpattia;

▪️night of April 8: on the ground 0-3° throughout Ukraine; in the air 0-3° in Zakarpattia, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Poltava region and Kharkiv region;

▪️night of April 9: on the ground 0-3° throughout Ukraine; in the air 0-3° except for the above-mentioned regions and in Dnipropetrovsk region, Donetsk region and Luhansk region. 

The State Emergency Service added that a danger level II, orange, has been announced.

Gusts of wind can complicate the work of energy workers, utility workers and traffic. Frosts pose a danger to early-flowering fruit trees. Be careful when outdoors - stay away from sprawling trees, power lines and billboards 

- summarized the State Emergency Service.

Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine04.04.26, 21:00 • 116505 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
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