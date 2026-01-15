$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 14 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 4196 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
02:34 AM • 29063 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 29423 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 31378 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 31484 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26163 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22237 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 19365 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 16173 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Killings in Iran are stopping, no plans for executions - TrumpJanuary 14, 09:59 PM • 7488 views
Ministry of Energy warns of phishing email demanding paymentJanuary 14, 10:32 PM • 10454 views
"Time to start drinking": Kaja Kallas congratulated MEPs on the holidays in an unusual wayJanuary 14, 11:41 PM • 10294 views
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhoto03:07 AM • 8422 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPD04:04 AM • 3846 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 34494 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 46017 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 52717 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 69064 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 78660 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 31910 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 66309 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 58215 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 62515 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 63598 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Shahed-136

Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Winter grain crops in Ukraine are dormant, which is normal. Snow cover protects crops from freezing, but in the central and southern regions, it is insufficient.

Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
Photo: pixabay

Winter crops, i.e., winter cereals in Ukraine, are currently dormant. Tetiana Adamenko, head of the agrometeorology department, told a UNN journalist about how weather conditions observed this winter affect plants and whether they pose a critical threat to the harvest.

Details

With the onset of cold weather, winter crops, which are sown in autumn, stopped their active development. This is a natural stage necessary for the formation of the future harvest. According to the specialist, the current state of crops corresponds to the seasonal norm.

Winter crops, with the transition to the winter period, which occurs in November or December, enter a state of winter dormancy. The temperature drops below +5 degrees, and at 0 degrees, the crops actually cease vital activity and "fall asleep." Currently, all winter crops are in exactly this state.

 - explained Tetiana Adamenko.

Snow cover plays an important role for safe overwintering. It protects crops from freezing during severe frosts. The situation in different regions of Ukraine differs significantly.

For normal overwintering of winter crops, a snow cover of at least 10 centimeters is necessary. In the northern and western regions, it is reliable: in the Zhytomyr region, as of today, the snow cover reaches up to 40 centimeters in places. In the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, and western regions, crops are well protected, and temperatures of -15…-20 degrees are absolutely safe there.

- noted the specialist.

At the same time, in the central and southern regions, the snow situation is more difficult. There is either little snow or none at all, but no severe frosts have been recorded there yet. According to the agrometeorologist, the combination of low temperatures and the absence of snow can pose the greatest risk.

Ukraine completes harvest: up to 60 million tons of grain and up to 20 million tons of new harvest oilseeds expected28.11.25, 13:18 • 4398 views

In the central regions, the snow cover is small: from one to seven centimeters, but there were no such severe frosts there either. In the south, there is almost no snow, but the temperature did not drop to critical values. Currently, there is no serious concern about the overwintering of winter wheat.

Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper09.01.26, 15:30 • 33983 views

The level of frost resistance also varies depending on the type of plants. Rye and wheat are the most resistant, while barley and rapeseed require more favorable conditions.

The most frost-resistant crop is winter rye. Wheat also has high frost resistance. But winter barley and winter rapeseed are more sensitive to frosts, so the risks are higher for them, especially in regions without snow cover.

 - explained the head of the agrometeorology department.

Farmers will be able to assess the actual condition of crops closer to the end of January, because that is when special studies are conducted that allow determining the percentage of plant death.

After January 25, monoliths are taken from the fields at meteorological stations and placed for regrowth in laboratories. After 10-15 days, it becomes clear how many plants have survived. In recent years, due to mild winters, the death of winter crops has practically not been observed.

- summarized Tetiana Adamenko.

According to her, nothing critical has happened to Ukraine's agriculture yet, and the further situation will depend on the weather conditions in the second half of winter.

Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme12.01.26, 04:10 • 22150 views

Alla Kiosak

Agronomy news
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine