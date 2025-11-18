Front on November 18: over 150 battles per day, the greatest pressure – on the Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
07:06 PM • 7078 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 13541 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 18975 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 28409 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39668 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 22943 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 24562 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26185 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25855 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31945 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"November 18, 12:32 PM • 8760 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they saidNovember 18, 01:52 PM • 12339 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 22754 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 6134 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 5434 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 22866 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39682 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 90342 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 120147 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 111081 views
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 5534 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 6346 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 32078 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 34449 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 35106 views
Front on November 18: over 150 battles per day, the greatest pressure – on the Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On November 18, 2025, 150 combat engagements took place on the front, with the largest number of attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops launched 1 missile, 33 air strikes, and used 2,440 kamikaze drones.

Front on November 18: over 150 battles per day, the greatest pressure – on the Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on November 18, 2025, 150 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely holding back the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory, while the largest number of attacks are recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, Russian troops launched 1 missile and 33 air strikes, used 2,440 kamikaze drones, and carried out almost 3,000 shellings of the Armed Forces' positions.

Pokrovsk direction: The hottest section of the front – 47 attempts to break through since the beginning of the day in the areas of Shakhove, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, and other settlements. Battles continue in four locations. According to preliminary data, 68 occupiers (45 irrevocably) and 15 UAVs have been neutralized here.

Defense Forces eliminated 314 Russians and wounded 71 in Pokrovsk since early November - Air Assault Forces18.11.25, 12:03 • 2954 views

Kostiantynivka direction: 19 offensive actions by Russians were recorded in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Rusyniv Yar. One battle is still ongoing.

Oleksandrivka direction: The enemy tried to break through the defense 18 times, attacking in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Sosnivka.

Huliaipole direction: The enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times, two combat engagements are ongoing.

South-Slobozhanskyi direction: The enemy stormed positions near Vovchansk and Kamianka six times.

Sloviansk direction: Seven enemy assaults in the direction of Serebrianka and Yampil were repelled.

In the Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and Orikhiv directions, the situation remains under control, and Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the successful use of ATACMS to strike Russian military facilities18.11.25, 18:39 • 2196 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
ATACMS
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine