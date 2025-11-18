Front on November 18: over 150 battles per day, the greatest pressure – on the Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on November 18, 2025, 150 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely holding back the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory, while the largest number of attacks are recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, Russian troops launched 1 missile and 33 air strikes, used 2,440 kamikaze drones, and carried out almost 3,000 shellings of the Armed Forces' positions.

Pokrovsk direction: The hottest section of the front – 47 attempts to break through since the beginning of the day in the areas of Shakhove, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, and other settlements. Battles continue in four locations. According to preliminary data, 68 occupiers (45 irrevocably) and 15 UAVs have been neutralized here.

Defense Forces eliminated 314 Russians and wounded 71 in Pokrovsk since early November - Air Assault Forces

Kostiantynivka direction: 19 offensive actions by Russians were recorded in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Rusyniv Yar. One battle is still ongoing.

Oleksandrivka direction: The enemy tried to break through the defense 18 times, attacking in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Sosnivka.

Huliaipole direction: The enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times, two combat engagements are ongoing.

South-Slobozhanskyi direction: The enemy stormed positions near Vovchansk and Kamianka six times.

Sloviansk direction: Seven enemy assaults in the direction of Serebrianka and Yampil were repelled.

In the Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and Orikhiv directions, the situation remains under control, and Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions.

