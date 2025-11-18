$42.070.02
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
02:29 PM • 15204 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
02:10 PM • 29057 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 18228 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 21288 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 24776 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 24818 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31231 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25021 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58957 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the successful use of ATACMS to strike Russian military facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems for a pinpoint strike on military facilities on the territory of Russia. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the use of long-range weapons, including ATACMS, will continue.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems for a pinpoint strike on military facilities in Russia. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems for a pinpoint strike on military facilities in Russia. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems to deliver a pinpoint strike on military facilities in Russia. This is a significant event that underscores Ukraine's unwavering commitment to its sovereignty.

- the message says.

The General Staff noted that despite the constant challenges of Russian offensives, Ukrainians remain resilient, demonstrating their determination to persistently and systematically defend their homeland.

They also emphasized that the use of long-range weapons, such as ATACMS, will continue.

Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine18.11.25, 16:05 • 18228 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
ATACMS
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine