The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems for a pinpoint strike on military facilities in Russia. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems to deliver a pinpoint strike on military facilities in Russia. This is a significant event that underscores Ukraine's unwavering commitment to its sovereignty. - the message says.

The General Staff noted that despite the constant challenges of Russian offensives, Ukrainians remain resilient, demonstrating their determination to persistently and systematically defend their homeland.

They also emphasized that the use of long-range weapons, such as ATACMS, will continue.

Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine