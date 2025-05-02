$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment Ukrainians whose homes have been damaged or destroyed due to the war can receive compensation from the state. Find out who is eligible for compensation, what documents are needed, and how to apply. **Who is eligible for compensation?** Compensation can be received by: * Citizens of Ukraine * Owners of damaged or destroyed housing (private houses, apartments, other residential premises) * Those whose housing is located in areas where hostilities are ongoing or that were temporarily occupied Important: Heirs of the above-mentioned persons also have the right to compensation. **What types of damage are eligible for compensation?** Compensation is provided for: * Damaged housing that can be repaired * Destroyed housing that is impossible to repair **What documents are needed?** To apply for compensation, you will need the following documents: * Application for compensation * Identity document (passport, ID card) * Taxpayer identification number (TIN) * Document confirming ownership of the damaged or destroyed property * Photo and video of the damage (if available) Depending on the specific situation, other documents may also be required, such as: * Report on the assessment of damage caused to the property * Death certificate of the owner (in case of inheritance) * Power of attorney (if the application is submitted by a representative) **How to apply for compensation?** You can apply for compensation in the following ways: * Through the Diia portal or app * Through a Center for Administrative Services (CAS) * Through a notary Important: Applications for compensation for damaged property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within one year after its termination or cancellation. Applications for compensation for destroyed property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within three years after its termination or cancellation. **How is the amount of compensation determined?** The amount of compensation is determined by a special commission based on the assessment of the damage caused. The assessment takes into account: * The area of the damaged or destroyed property * The cost of repairs or construction * Other factors **How is compensation paid?** Compensation is paid in the following ways: * For repairs: funds are transferred to a special account that can be used to purchase building materials and pay for construction services. * For destroyed housing: a housing certificate is issued, which can be used to purchase a new home or finance the construction of a new one. Important: The procedure for obtaining compensation may vary depending on the specific region and local authorities. It is recommended to contact your local authorities or legal professionals for detailed information and assistance.
11:48 AM • 4230 views

10:55 AM • 11485 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

10:48 AM • 15112 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

08:28 AM • 14045 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 27019 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

May 1, 02:27 PM • 66772 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 137636 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM • 120876 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128357 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 127804 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 41055 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 29405 views

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 10751 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 25173 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

07:33 AM • 5466 views
When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
10:48 AM • 15112 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 25292 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 121260 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 218899 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 320034 views
Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 1962 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 26151 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 30160 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 29539 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 34064 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

From UAVs to UABs: How the enemy's tactics are changing on the northern border The Russians are increasing the range of strikes on the northern border of Ukraine. If earlier the enemy mostly used UAVs and mortars, now they are dropping guided aerial bombs, KABs. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon. "The enemy is increasing the range of strikes, using not only UAVs or mortars, but also guided aerial bombs," he said. According to him, the enemy is hitting the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The enemy is also shelling the Kharkiv region bordering Russia. Demchenko added that the enemy continues to keep its units near the border to demonstrate its presence. However, according to him, the SBGS does not record any movements of the Russian army to create a strike force for a new invasion.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The threat from Belarus will increase during exercises with the Russian Federation. In the Sumy region, the enemy has increased air strikes and the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, shelling does not stop.

From UAVs to UABs: How the enemy's tactics are changing on the northern border The Russians are increasing the range of strikes on the northern border of Ukraine. If earlier the enemy mostly used UAVs and mortars, now they are dropping guided aerial bombs, KABs. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon. "The enemy is increasing the range of strikes, using not only UAVs or mortars, but also guided aerial bombs," he said. According to him, the enemy is hitting the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The enemy is also shelling the Kharkiv region bordering Russia. Demchenko added that the enemy continues to keep its units near the border to demonstrate its presence. However, according to him, the SBGS does not record any movements of the Russian army to create a strike force for a new invasion.

There is currently no enemy military group on the border with Belarus, but the threat to Ukraine from Belarus may increase during military exercises involving units of the Russian army. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, in the Sumy region, the enemy changed tactics and increased the activity of aviation. Also, the enemy DRGs do not stop entering the Ukrainian territory there, and in some directions, the assault actions of small groups have intensified.

The situation on the border with Belarus is extremely different from the border with the Russian Federation, of course, because although this direction remains threatening for us, there is no group that has already been formed or is already being formed on the territory of Belarus in the direction of our border, this is not observed at the moment

- Demchenko noted.

He also added that the exercises announced by Belarus and the Russian Federation regarding the exercises that will take place on the territory of Belarus and to which units of the Russian army will be involved pose a certain threat to Ukraine.

This is a risk for Ukraine and the threat will increase during that period (the training period - ed.). Therefore, our task is to increase our defense capabilities and monitor the situation along the border with Belarus and deep into Belarus, especially if Russian units are moved there - the spokesman warned.

- the spokesman warned.

Regarding the situation on the border with the Russian Federation, Demchenko said that shelling there does not stop. And this is typical for Sumy region, Chernihiv region, and Kharkiv region. According to him, last year the number of shellings prevailed from artillery, and since the beginning of this year and to this day, the enemy inflicts most of the strikes with the help of UAVs.

Most of the shelling occurs in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions. The enemy actively uses drones to carry out strikes: these are both drops and fpv drones, fiber optic drones. Separately, in the Sumy direction, the use of aviation is quite high, KABs actually destroy both the positions of Ukrainian soldiers, because the enemy is targeting them, and targeted strikes on settlements, as a result of which civilians in the border area suffer

- he noted and added that the number of shellings with the help of aviation has increased within the Chernihiv region during this year.

At the same time, in the Sumy direction, Russia does not stop its subversive activities, and in some directions, the assault actions of small groups have intensified.

Attempts to enter enemy DRGs remain and the threat from the actions of such groups is also present, especially in the north of Sumy region, closer to Chernihiv region. And in some areas - these are Basivka and Zhuravka - the use of small assault groups that are trying to cross the Ukrainian border for a certain time in order to expand the zone of fighting on the territory of Ukraine

- says Demchenko.

However, he notes that the enemy cannot achieve rapid success in order to gain a foothold in the territory of our state within the Sumy region. When asked about why Russia is seeking to create a so-called "buffer zone" within the Sumy region, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service explained that this statement is just a "bubble" and in fact Russia is pursuing the goal of capturing as much Ukrainian territory as possible and will not stop at a specific area that separates the "gray zone".

These goals that the enemy is pursuing - trying to enter the territory of Ukraine, then of course the enemy will not stop at any particular mark. The task of the Russian Federation is to capture our territory as much as possible and destroy Ukraine as a whole, so if we stop fighting, we will die. We will not do this and will continue to respond to the enemy

 - he summed up.

Sumy region: Russians carried out 125 shellings, one person died28.04.25, 08:49 • 3795 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Belarus
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
