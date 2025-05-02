From UAVs to UABs: How the enemy's tactics are changing on the northern border The Russians are increasing the range of strikes on the northern border of Ukraine. If earlier the enemy mostly used UAVs and mortars, now they are dropping guided aerial bombs, KABs. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon. "The enemy is increasing the range of strikes, using not only UAVs or mortars, but also guided aerial bombs," he said. According to him, the enemy is hitting the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The enemy is also shelling the Kharkiv region bordering Russia. Demchenko added that the enemy continues to keep its units near the border to demonstrate its presence. However, according to him, the SBGS does not record any movements of the Russian army to create a strike force for a new invasion.
Kyiv • UNN
The threat from Belarus will increase during exercises with the Russian Federation. In the Sumy region, the enemy has increased air strikes and the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, shelling does not stop.
There is currently no enemy military group on the border with Belarus, but the threat to Ukraine from Belarus may increase during military exercises involving units of the Russian army. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.
Details
At the same time, in the Sumy region, the enemy changed tactics and increased the activity of aviation. Also, the enemy DRGs do not stop entering the Ukrainian territory there, and in some directions, the assault actions of small groups have intensified.
The situation on the border with Belarus is extremely different from the border with the Russian Federation, of course, because although this direction remains threatening for us, there is no group that has already been formed or is already being formed on the territory of Belarus in the direction of our border, this is not observed at the moment
He also added that the exercises announced by Belarus and the Russian Federation regarding the exercises that will take place on the territory of Belarus and to which units of the Russian army will be involved pose a certain threat to Ukraine.
This is a risk for Ukraine and the threat will increase during that period (the training period - ed.). Therefore, our task is to increase our defense capabilities and monitor the situation along the border with Belarus and deep into Belarus, especially if Russian units are moved there - the spokesman warned.
Regarding the situation on the border with the Russian Federation, Demchenko said that shelling there does not stop. And this is typical for Sumy region, Chernihiv region, and Kharkiv region. According to him, last year the number of shellings prevailed from artillery, and since the beginning of this year and to this day, the enemy inflicts most of the strikes with the help of UAVs.
Most of the shelling occurs in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions. The enemy actively uses drones to carry out strikes: these are both drops and fpv drones, fiber optic drones. Separately, in the Sumy direction, the use of aviation is quite high, KABs actually destroy both the positions of Ukrainian soldiers, because the enemy is targeting them, and targeted strikes on settlements, as a result of which civilians in the border area suffer
At the same time, in the Sumy direction, Russia does not stop its subversive activities, and in some directions, the assault actions of small groups have intensified.
Attempts to enter enemy DRGs remain and the threat from the actions of such groups is also present, especially in the north of Sumy region, closer to Chernihiv region. And in some areas - these are Basivka and Zhuravka - the use of small assault groups that are trying to cross the Ukrainian border for a certain time in order to expand the zone of fighting on the territory of Ukraine
However, he notes that the enemy cannot achieve rapid success in order to gain a foothold in the territory of our state within the Sumy region. When asked about why Russia is seeking to create a so-called "buffer zone" within the Sumy region, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service explained that this statement is just a "bubble" and in fact Russia is pursuing the goal of capturing as much Ukrainian territory as possible and will not stop at a specific area that separates the "gray zone".
These goals that the enemy is pursuing - trying to enter the territory of Ukraine, then of course the enemy will not stop at any particular mark. The task of the Russian Federation is to capture our territory as much as possible and destroy Ukraine as a whole, so if we stop fighting, we will die. We will not do this and will continue to respond to the enemy
