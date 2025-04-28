Sumy region: Russians carried out 125 shellings, one person died

Russian troops shelled 33 settlements of Sumy region over the past day, 125 shellings were recorded, one person was killed, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including buildings of the enterprise, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, one person was killed in the Shalygyn community - reported in the RMA.

The enemy, as indicated, does not stop terrorizing the civilian population. "During the day, from the morning of April 27 to the morning of April 28, 2025, Russian troops carried out almost 125 attacks on 33 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the region. Most of the attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy actively used artillery, mortars, guided aerial bombs and FPV drones and UAVs: more than 30 launches of CABs; more than 20 attacks by strike UAVs; almost 20 attacks by strike drones.

According to the RMA, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

in the Seredyno-Budska community - private residential buildings were damaged;

in the Esman community, a private residential building was damaged;

in the Vorozhbyan community, the buildings of the enterprise were damaged;

in the Putivl community, a private residential building and a car were damaged;

in the Shostka community, residential buildings were damaged.

During the day, the air raid alert in the region, as indicated, lasted 12 hours 28 minutes.

