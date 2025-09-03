All TCC employees who issue summonses must wear body cameras: how it will work

A new initiative of the Ministry of Defense has been launched in Ukraine: now representatives of territorial recruitment centers (TCC and SP), who work in notification groups, are obliged to use body cameras. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The camera is attached to the serviceman's uniform and starts recording from the moment he goes on assignment. Recording is continuous until all actions are completed, except in cases where secret information or military facilities may be captured. Before starting the recording, the TCC representative is obliged to inform the person about it. Deleting or editing the video is strictly prohibited.

After completing the work, the cameras are handed over to the responsible person at the TCC. From there, the video is automatically uploaded to the protected server of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The recordings are stored there for 30 days. If the video is needed for court, investigation, lawyer's request, or complaint review, the storage period is extended.

If a serviceman turns off the camera, deletes or transfers the video to third parties, this entails disciplinary responsibility: from a reprimand to a demotion. In serious cases, the materials will be handed over to law enforcement officers.

What will this give?

For citizens, this is a guarantee: no "left" summons or pressure. In case of conflict, there will be a video that will clearly show what happened. For TCC employees, this is also protection - if someone tries to accuse them of exceeding their authority or provocations.

The use of body cameras will contribute to the disciplining of all participants in the process - both representatives of the TCC and SP, and citizens. The recordings will become an objective source of information in case of conflicts or provocations. For citizens, body cameras will guarantee protection from possible abuses, such as unlawful delivery of summonses or violation of verification procedures. For TCC and SP employees, the recordings will become protection from false accusations or slander - reported the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

From September 1, TCC employees are obliged to use body cameras for video recording. Basic general military training for students will begin in September 2025.