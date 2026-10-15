From frosts to rain - weather forecast for October 15

Across Ukraine, varying weather is expected in different regions on October 15. Under the influence of an atmospheric front, rain will pass through parts of the country. Air temperatures will range from frost at night to 19° above zero during the day. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with clear spells.

Light rain, moderate in the east and southeast of the country, and locally heavy during the day; no precipitation in most northern and central regions, as well as in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

The wind will be predominantly northerly, 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 1–6° above zero at night (frost of 0–3° is expected on the ground in most northern and central regions), and 7–12° above zero in the south and east of the country; 10–15° during the day, reaching 19° in the far east of the country.

Frosts down to -3°C are expected in the Kyiv region on the night of October 15 — Ukrhydrometeorological Center