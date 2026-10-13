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Frosts down to -3°C are expected in the Kyiv region on the night of October 15 — Ukrhydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

On the night of October 15, ground frosts down to -3°C are forecast in the Kyiv region. A yellow hazard level has been declared for unharvested vegetables.

Frosts down to -3°C are expected in the Kyiv region on the night of October 15 — Ukrhydrometeorological Center

During the night of October 15, hazardous weather conditions are expected in the Kyiv region. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the temperature at the soil surface will drop to 0…-3°C. Level I of hazard (yellow) is also expected.

The weather conditions may damage unharvested vegetables

- the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said in a statement.

Reminder

On Tuesday, October 13, the summit of Mount Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was covered with snow, and the temperature dropped to -4°C.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast