08:14 PM • 4952 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
07:02 PM • 13138 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM • 18236 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 26911 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 37474 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 60518 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 134473 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56563 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 69846 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 180937 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
French submarine manufacturer Naval Group targeted by cyberattack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

French company Naval Group, a submarine manufacturer, reported a possible cyberattack on confidential data related to surface ships and submarines. Hackers published 30 GB of information, claiming to have 1 TB of data.

French submarine manufacturer Naval Group reported that its confidential data related to surface ships and submarines may have been targeted by cyberattacks. This was reported by the Financial Times, informs UNN.

Details

The company noted that an investigation is currently underway to verify the authenticity and origin of the "leaked" data.

At this stage, no intrusion into our IT environments has been detected, and this has not affected our operations in any way

- Naval Group assured.

At the same time, the publication indicates that hackers published 30 gigabytes of information related to the combat management system of submarines and frigates of the French Navy. Hackers also claimed to have 1 terabyte of data.

The company noted that they did not contact the hackers, but reported the incident to law enforcement agencies.

"The likelihood of a cyberattack on a leading military equipment supplier is significant. In addition to supplying the French fleet, Naval has contracts with fleets and governments around the world for the supply of submarines, ships, and defense systems," the media summarizes.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, after 2022, the number of hybrid attacks by Russia in Europe sharply increased - over 200 incidents were recorded between 2014 and 2024. The main targets are energy, transport, and communication facilities, and the goal of such attacks is to undermine the unity of the European Union.

France accuses Russian special services of numerous cyberattacks over 4 years30.04.25, 16:50 • 7203 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Union
France
Europe