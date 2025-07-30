French submarine manufacturer Naval Group targeted by cyberattack

French submarine manufacturer Naval Group reported that its confidential data related to surface ships and submarines may have been targeted by cyberattacks. This was reported by the Financial Times, informs UNN.

Details

The company noted that an investigation is currently underway to verify the authenticity and origin of the "leaked" data.

At this stage, no intrusion into our IT environments has been detected, and this has not affected our operations in any way - Naval Group assured.

At the same time, the publication indicates that hackers published 30 gigabytes of information related to the combat management system of submarines and frigates of the French Navy. Hackers also claimed to have 1 terabyte of data.

The company noted that they did not contact the hackers, but reported the incident to law enforcement agencies.

"The likelihood of a cyberattack on a leading military equipment supplier is significant. In addition to supplying the French fleet, Naval has contracts with fleets and governments around the world for the supply of submarines, ships, and defense systems," the media summarizes.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, after 2022, the number of hybrid attacks by Russia in Europe sharply increased - over 200 incidents were recorded between 2014 and 2024. The main targets are energy, transport, and communication facilities, and the goal of such attacks is to undermine the unity of the European Union.

