December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
French scientists warn: bird flu could become a more serious pandemic than COVID-19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

French experts from the Pasteur Institute warn that the bird flu virus could cause a pandemic worse than COVID-19 if it mutates and spreads between humans. Despite this, the risk of a human pandemic is currently assessed as low, but the world is now better prepared for a potential pandemic, with vaccines and antiviral drugs ready.

French scientists warn: bird flu could become a more serious pandemic than COVID-19

The bird flu virus, which is spreading among wild birds, poultry, and mammals, could potentially cause a pandemic worse than COVID-19 if it mutates and becomes transmissible between humans, experts at the Pasteur Institute in France state, as reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We fear that the virus will adapt to mammals, and especially to humans, become capable of human-to-human transmission, and this virus will become a pandemic virus.

— Marie-Anne Rameix-Welti, medical director of the respiratory infections center at the Pasteur Institute, told Reuters.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5 has already led to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds worldwide, disrupting food supplies and raising prices, although human infections have so far remained rare. According to Rameix-Welti, humans do not have antibodies against this virus, unlike seasonal H1 and H3 influenza.

New study confirmed the effectiveness of HPV vaccination24.11.25, 10:42 • 3136 views

An avian flu pandemic would likely be quite severe, potentially even more severe than the pandemic we experienced.

— she added.

Despite this, the risk of a pandemic among humans is currently estimated as low.

We need to be ready to react quite early. But for now, you can safely walk in the forest, eat chicken and eggs, and enjoy life. The risk of a pandemic is possible. But in terms of probability, it is still very low.

— noted Gregorio Torres, head of the scientific department of the World Organisation for Animal Health.

At the same time, experts emphasize that the world is now better prepared for a potential pandemic: "The positive aspect of influenza, compared to COVID, is that we have specific preventive measures. We have candidate vaccines ready, and we know how to produce a vaccine quickly," said Rameix-Welti.

We also have stockpiles of specific antiviral drugs that, in principle, would be effective against this avian influenza virus.

— she added.

Bird flu: first death from rare H5N5 strain recorded in US22.11.25, 09:09 • 4853 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Animals
Reuters
France
United States