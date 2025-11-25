French President's Commissioner concludes mission in Ukraine: Reparation loan, cultural projects, and creation of joint defense enterprises discussed

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed further financial support, cultural projects, and the creation of joint ventures with a French representative, summarizing the results of his mission in Ukraine. The Prime Minister wrote about this on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko met with Pierre Elbron, the Special Envoy of the President of France for Aid and Reconstruction of Ukraine, who is completing his mission. The parties discussed the prospects of a reparations loan for Ukraine, the development of cultural cooperation, and the launch of joint Ukrainian-French enterprises, especially in the defense sector.

Heads of committees from 20 European countries issued a joint statement on the war in Ukraine

Particular attention was paid to the importance of a reparations loan based on frozen Russian assets to ensure the financial, social stability and defense needs of Ukraine. – Svyrydenko stated.

She also emphasized the importance of the European Council's decision on a loan based on frozen Russian assets, expected in December, and noted the creation of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund as a new instrument to support the cultural sector.

I thank Pierre Elbron for his contribution to helping our country! We look forward to the continuation of the Ukrainian-French partnership. – Svyrydenko concluded.

Starmer, Macron, and Merz held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 regarding Trump's peace plan for Ukraine