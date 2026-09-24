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French Foreign Minister: Russia is using winter as a weapon of mass destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Jean-Noël Barrot told the UN that Russia is using the cold and shortages of basic necessities against civilians. France called for a ceasefire.

French Foreign Minister: Russia is using winter as a weapon of mass destruction

Russia is using winter as a weapon of mass destruction aimed at the civilian population. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said this during a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is illegal and colonial, while the war is a "painful failure" and "a senseless adventure sought by one person."

Russia is using winter, the cold and deprivation of access to essential basic necessities as a weapon of mass destruction aimed at the civilian population

- the French diplomat said.

He reiterated France’s call for an immediate ceasefire, beginning from the current front line, and added that "until Russia begins negotiations, we will continue to intensify our collective pressure to force it to negotiate in good faith and end its senseless aggression."

We remind you

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron discussed with US President Donald Trump a possible mutual moratorium on long-range strikes by Ukraine and Russia against energy facilities.

Macron announced the dispatch of interceptor missiles after speaking with Zelenskyy22.08.26, 18:51 • 38350 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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