French Ambassador to Sri Lanka found dead

Details

French Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jean-François Pactet died today, suspected of cardiac arrest at his official residence the publication reported.

It turned out that the ambassador had not left his room that day, and when he was checked, he was found dead.

Local police are investigating the ambassador's death. An autopsy is planned. The diplomat was 53 years old. The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry expressed condolences over the death of the diplomat.

