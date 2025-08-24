$41.220.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Freedom and independence are the code of the Ukrainian state: Yermak congratulated on Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that freedom and independence are the code of the Ukrainian state. He thanked every soldier and Ukrainian who fights for Ukraine.

Freedom and independence are the code of the Ukrainian state: Yermak congratulated on Independence Day

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, congratulating his fellow citizens on the holiday, stated that freedom and independence are the code of the Ukrainian state, and also define Ukrainians as a nation. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

We now know well: independence is not given as a gift. It is fought for. And that is why it is priceless to us. Independence is the right to decide our own future. And we will not give this right to anyone. Our country was, is, and will be. Always

 - Yermak wrote.

He thanked every soldier and every Ukrainian who fights for Ukraine every day.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day, emphasizing that the strength of the state is formed by the daily work and courage of every citizen.

Yevhen Ustimenko

