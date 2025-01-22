Fraud with water supply system worth almost UAH 130 million: FBI wanted man detained in Dnipro region

A fraudulent group that seized millions of dollars allocated for the restoration of an important water supply system in Kamianskyi district of Dnipropetrovs'k region under martial law was exposed.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The investigation established that the members of the organized group contributed to the victory of the controlled company in the tender for the reconstruction of the water supply system in the Kamiansky district. The winner was to purchase pipe products in accordance with the contract for the reconstruction.

The purchase was made from a manufacturer at market prices. However, it turned out that it was later resold to a utility company at a price that was more than three times higher.

The implementation of this scheme resulted in losses to the utility company in the amount of over UAH 129 million, which the offenders took possession of and disposed of at their own discretion.

The beneficial owner of the winning company was a well-known local entrepreneur who was wanted by the FBI for property crimes - said the SAPO press service.

The organizer of the group - the beneficial owner of the winning company - was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

The issue of applying a preventive measure to him is being decided. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

